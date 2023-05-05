Coronation Street spoilers tonight: Paul dead after he double-crosses Damon?

Our Coronation Street spoilers tonight can reveal that, following his attempt to blackmail Damon, Paul finds himself in grave danger. Will he be killed as Damon sets a trap for double-crossing Paul?

Elsewhere, Nick and Leanne come under questioning from their friends and neighbours – but has Sarah just dropped herself in it, with her suspicious behaviour? And David gives Gail an update on Max’s prison sentence.

Meanwhile, Peter is disappointed when Carla rejects his idea for a relaxing getaway. And Stephen grows irritated when he catches Owen and Jenny together.

Read our Coronation Street spoilers tonight below.

Unaware of what Damon is planning, Paul takes his sister wedding dress shopping (Credit: ITV)

Damon sets a trap for Paul

Damon tells Paul that he’ll be able to give him the cash as soon as he’s able to get his hands on it. When Paul heads out with Bernie and Gemma to go wedding dress shopping, Damon calls Niall and tells him that the plan is on.

At the wedding shop, Gemma finds the perfect dress. Paul takes pictures of the dress, hoping that the factory girls will be able to make a knock-off copy. But the shop assistant catches them red-handed.

Paul is caught out as he tries to cut costs for Gemma’s wedding (Credit: ITV)

Later, when Paul meets up with Damon in the precinct, Damon tells him that he doesn’t have the cash. He admits that Niall and his brother are out for his blood. But Damon has a change of heart, and tells Paul to run before it’s too late.

Will Paul manage to get away in time? And what consequences will Damon’s change of heart have?

As Gail contradicts Sarah’s lies, Nick wonders if something might be amiss (Credit: ITV)

Nick and Leanne are under fire

Sarah tells Nick and Leanne that she and Gail think that their idea for a late licence is a terrible one. Nick calls into the Rovers and tells everyone that there will be a meeting at the Bistro where everyone can share their opinions on the late licence.

But when Gail tells them that she has no objection, Nick wonders why Sarah would lie. Asking Sarah why she lied, he explains that Gail is fine with the late licence.

With the meeting about to start, Damon is nowhere to be seen. As Brian, Evelyn and Ken hit Nick and Leanne with complaints about potential noise pollution, Leanne tries to reach Damon on the phone.

Max and David weigh up his chances of being released from the STC (Credit: ITV)

David is cautious about Max’s chances

David tells Gail that Max is being considered for early release. However, when he visits Max in the Secure Training Centre, he warns him not to get his hopes up.

Carla’s loyalties scupper Peter’s plans

Peter tells Carla that he has booked a mini-break for them both. She explains that they can’t leave Ryan and he’ll have to rearrange it.

Unfortunately, Peter realises that the trip is non-refundable. When Ryan discovers the cancelled mini-break, he feels guilty.

Stephen isn’t happy (Credit: ITV)

Owen earns Stephen’s ire

Elsewhere, Stephen happens across a conversation between Owen and Jenny. He is irritated when he sees the pair flirting. What will he do next?

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

