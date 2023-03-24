Coronation Street spoilers tonight: Double blow for Paul as he gets health bombshell

Coronation Street spoilers tonight have revealed a double blow for Paul Foreman as he gets a bombshell about his ailing health.

What’s wrong with Paul?

In other Coronation Street spoilers tonight, Christina makes big plans for Daisy’s plans – leaving the bride-to-be horrified.

But what is it that leaves Daisy so rocked?

Elsewhere, Evelyn shuts Roy out as he takes the blame for killing Cerberus.

Meanwhile, Aaron has a proposition for Summer, and Ryan has news for Nick.

Read our Coronation Street spoilers for tonight, in full, below.

The neurologist has some worrying news for Paul (Credit: ITV)

Paul gets a double-whammy of bad news

Paul gets a call from Dee-Dee, asking him for a witness statement.

Peter pays a visit to Paul and orders him to back off of Carla, accusing him of using Carla’s problems for his own financial gain.

Paul tries to assure Peter that this isn’t the case. But Peter goes further, accusing him of faking his injuries.

Later, the neurologist tells Paul that she’s sending him off for further scans. However, she advises him that his symptoms are unlikely to have been caused by the crash.

Paul is left reeling when Dee-Dee tells him that if the doctor is right, then he won’t be entitled to compensation from Carla.

It’s a double blow for Paul who has no idea what’s wrong and desperately needed that cash to pay off his debts. What will he do?

Daisy is less than thrilled by the sudden appearance of two old friends (Credit: ITV)

Christina drops a hen do bombshell on Daisy

It’s the day of Daniel and Daisy’s stag and hen dos.

While the stags keep it low-key at the Bistro, Christina reveals a surprise for Daisy.

Two old friends of Daisy’s make a special appearance at her hen do. But Daisy is mortified.

What is the story with her old pals, Samantha and Ellie?

This week’s episodes saw Roy accidentally kill Evelyn’s dog, Cerberus (Credit: ITV)

Evelyn continues to blame Roy for Cerberus

In the wake of Cerberus’s death, Evelyn brands the cafe a death trap.

Meanwhile, Roy tells Nina that he’s getting rid of his phone. Blaming himself, he admits that if he hadn’t been distracted, he wouldn’t have dropped the cake – and Cerberus wouldn’t have died.

Can Roy mend his friendship with Evelyn?

Struggling to pay the rent by himself, Aaron suggests that Summer move back in (Credit: ITV)

Aaron has a proposition for Summer

Aaron finds himself struggling to pay the rent.

He tells Summer that they should move back in together. Summer is surprised by his proposition, but agrees to think about it.

Will she move back in with Aaron?

How might Amy react should Summer move back in with Aaron? (Credit: ITV)

Ryan has news for Nick

Ryan tells Nick that Crystal has offered him a job in Ibiza.

Nick tells him that he should think carefully about his priorities – which is more important, Ibiza or Alya?

What will Ryan decide to do?

