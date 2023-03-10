Coronation Street spoilers tonight: Daisy faces Justin in court as he puts on a chilling performance

Coronation Street spoilers tonight have revealed that Daisy Midgeley faces stalker Justin in court. But, as he puts on a chilling performance, the outcome is unclear.

Will sinister Justin prevail?

In other Coronation Street spoilers tonight, Beth and Kirk make up after the revelation of the slap and Marco’s letter.

Meanwhile, Tim faces a blast from the past.

Elsewhere, Aaron attempts to placate an increasingly tense Amy.

And Sam and Hope make a big decision.

Read our Coronation Street spoilers tonight in full below.

Daisy takes to the stand at court, determined to put Justin to rest (Credit: ITV)

Daisy’s day in court is here

As she prepares for her day in court, Daisy switches on her phone.

She is relieved to find that there are no messages from Justin.

She psyches herself up for the Stalking Protection Order hearing.

In court, Dee-Dee addresses the room and points out to the judge that Justin has failed to attend.

Daisy delivers her statement, describing how Justin has made her life a misery.

Suddenly the door to the court opens and Justin enters.

He tells the court that the whole thing is a big misunderstanding.

He claims that he made friends with Daisy and isn’t a stalker.

Will Daisy succeed in getting her SPO against Justin?

Justin strides into the courtroom with more lies (Credit: ITV)

Beth and Kirk make amends

Beth assures Kirk that she’s chucked Marco’s letter away.

Still, the pair continue to row.

However, when it gets to the point of Kirk moving out, they realise that separation is not what they want.

The couple agree to put their differences behind them.

Are their troubles in the past?

Jackson reveals that he and Miley are back in the UK (Credit: ITV)

Tim meets a blast from the past

Jackson calls in at No.4, introducing himself to Sally and Tim as Miley’s Dad.

He explains that he and Miley have moved to the UK – and reveals that he’s been trying to get in touch with Faye.

Sally breaks the news to Tim that Faye’s been ignoring Jackson’s messages because she doesn’t want to see her daughter.

Tim is shocked.

Aaron attempts to downplay his actions

When Summer reveals that she’s hoping to go to Manchester University to be near Aaron, Amy is visibly uncomfortable.

She advises a bemused Summer to look further afield.

Later, making out that he was as drunk as she was, Aaron begs Amy not to tell Summer that they slept together.

Will she agree?

Hope and Sam agree that they are now boyfriend and girlfriend (Credit: ITV)

Sam and Hope come to a big decision

In the cafe, Sam and Hope come to an agreement.

After talking it over, they decide that they’re now boyfriend and girlfriend.

How will their families react to this revelation?

