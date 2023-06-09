Coronation Street spoilers tonight: Sarah confesses to Adam – but will he forgive her?

Our Coronation Street spoilers tonight can reveal that, as a traumatised Harry starts acting up, Sarah is forced to tell Adam that she slept with Damon. But how will Adam react?

Elsewhere, Aggie attempts to put on a show for old neighbours Patrick and Yvette. But will Tim drop her in it?

Meanwhile, Carla drops a bombshell on Stephen, who quickly puts a plan into motion. How will he react when he learns that she’s planning on selling the business?

Then, Daniel worries about Ryan, and Max sets out on a mission for Gav. Read our Coronation Street spoilers tonight in full below.

Sarah drops a bombshell on Adam (Credit: ITV)

Sarah is forced to come clean

Feeling guilty about kissing Damon again last night, Sarah tells Adam that she’s booked them the day off so they can enjoy some time together. But, as they play a game with Harry, he grows upset. He announces that he doesn’t want a new dad.

Sarah tries to to convince Adam that Harry’s remark was meaningless. But afterwards, she admits to Harry that she did kiss Damon. She tells him that she would be grateful if he could keep her secret.

Harry explodes, telling Adam that Sarah is a liar and that he hates her. Sarah is forced to come clean, confessing that she slept with Damon. How will Adam react?

Aggie and Ed prepare for their visitors… but there’s a shock in store (Credit: ITV)

Tim’s in the pink

Putting her plan into motion, Sally and Tim’s house off as her own, Aggie sets about cooking dinner. Sally puts on a brave face, sensing that nothing good will come of Aggie’s scheme.

Just then, Tim appears – clad in Sally’s pink dressing gown. When Patrick and Yvette suddenly arrive, they are shocked by the scene they have walked in on. How will they react?

Reeling from Carla’s news, Stephen tries to convince Elaine to go along with his latest plan (Credit: ITV)

Carla drops a bombshell

At Underworld, Carla calls a meeting with Stephen. She announces that she’s selling her share of the factory – and has already found a buyer.

Stephen is shell-shocked, but allows himself a smile as he gets an email from the life insurance company confirming his first payment.

Later, he suggests to Elaine that they re-mortgage Redbank so as to buy out Carla’s share of Underworld. But will Elaine go along with Stephen’s plan?

Will Elaine go along with Stephen’s latest scheme? (Credit: ITV)

Daniel is thinking of Ryan

Ryan is still reeling after learning that he was being catfished by ‘Crystal.’ As the story continues, Daniel tells Daisy that, now Crystal is gone, Ryan will need her friendship more than ever. Will she heed Daniel’s words?

Max is on a mission for Gav (Credit: ITV)

Max is left holding the bill

Gav asks Max to track down his girlfriend, Bec. Max dutifully pays a visit to the precinct flats, where he finds Bec.

At the café, Bec enjoys a tasty meal before putting her number into Max’s phone. She then heads off, leaving Max with the bill.

