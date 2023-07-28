Coronation Street spoilers tonight: Adam finds out the true father of Sarah’s baby?

Our Coronation Street spoilers tonight can reveal that Adam Barlow is set to find out the truth about Sarah’s baby. Will he learn that he is indeed the father? Or is he set for further heartbreak with a shock Damon twist?

Elsewhere, Ryan sets himself down a dangerous path on his fitness journey.

Meanwhile, Aadi finds himself in the thick of it with Darren and Courtney as his boss delivers some news. Has their affair been exposed?

Then, Todd prepares for the funeral awards, and Audrey investigates Stephen and Elaine’s breakup.

Read our Coronation Street spoilers tonight in full below.

Sarah is prepared for the worst… but there’s another surprise in store (Credit: ITV)

Adam learns the truth about Sarah’s baby?

Following Wednesday’s reveal, in which she learned the truth about her pregnancy, Sarah heads home to face the music. She finds Adam there, clutching the DNA test.

As Adam tears the letter open, Sarah steels herself for the worst. However, Adam breaks into a smile and shows her the results – proving that he’s the father.

Adam then tells Ken and Daniel about his plans to throw a surprise gender reveal party. But is there a further twist in store?

Are Sarah and Adam’s troubles now behind them? (Credit: ITV)

Ryan’s fitness journey takes a dark turn

Daisy tries to make conversation with Ryan, but he shuts her off. Daisy is left feeling hurt by his rejection.

Later, alone in the flat, Ryan opens a parcel addressed to a fake name. He takes out a delivery of illegal steroids and injects himself.

Aadi’s in too deep

At a business meeting, Darren and Courtney explain that they want to go over Aadi’s figures again before showing them to their accountant. Dev and Aadi breathe a sigh of relief.

Darren tells them that he and Courtney are leaving soon for a Caribbean cruise. Aadi throws Courtney a loaded look and suggests she should skip the meeting with the accountant.

Courtney’s thrilled to have Aadi exactly where she wants him.

Todd hopes for the best from the funeral awards (Credit: ITV)

Todd is suited and booted

It’s the day of the funeral awards, and Todd is all dressed up in his best suit. Eileen realises that the awards mean more to her son than he’s letting on.

As George clocks his nemesis and his protégé from competitors RestEasy, George hopes that Todd wins. Will Todd make a clean sweep of the awards?

Will George and Todd’s competitors scupper his ambitions? (Credit: ITV)

Audrey is on the case

Suspecting that it was his idea to have Stephen evicted, Audrey asks Tim to double-check with Elaine that she wanted Stephen out of the flat.

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

