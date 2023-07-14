Coronation Street spoilers tonight: Toyah and Sam kidnapped after Spider makes a dangerous enemy

In Coronation Street spoilers tonight (Friday, July 14), Toyah and Sam are kidnapped after Spider makes a dangerous enemy.

As Toyah speaks to Spider’s ‘wife’ in the flat, she soon realises that she’s an imposter.

But, will Toyah and Sam make it out alive as they’re kidnapped in Coronation Street spoilers?

Who is the imposter? (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Toyah and Sam kidnapped

Tonight, Spider receives a message from his enemy asking to meet him. Spider fails to tell Toyah about this and instead goes to meet them at the Freshco’s car park.

Nobody turns up to meet Spider. However, at the flat, Toyah’s visited by Spider’s ‘wife’. Leanne soon speaks to Spider and realises that his wife isn’t actually in the country.

Panicking for Toyah’s safety, Spider calls her and informs her that the woman is an imposter.

Soon after, Leanne and Toyah arrive at the flat to find that Toyah and Sam aren’t there – and there’s blood on the floor. Who’s kidnapped them?

What does Reece want from Max? (Credit: ITV)

Max visits Lauren’s dad in prison

Max decides to tell Sabrina that he’s going with Lauren to visit her dad, Reece, in prison.

At the prison, Reece lies that Griff forced him to be a part of the gang by threatening Lauren’s life.

Max is placed in a difficult position as he realises that they want him to make a false statement to reduce Reece’s sentence. But, will Max do as he’s asked?

Daniel puts his foot in it (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Daniel makes an announcement

Adam tells Daniel that they’re going to reveal the pregnancy to their families later.

However, Sarah explains to Adam that it’s too early to do that and tells him to keep quiet for now.

With the Platts and Barlows gathered in the Rovers for an announcement, they feel disappointed when Adam tells them that he’s won a big court case.

However, unaware of the change of plans, Daniel turns up late and proposes a toast to the baby. Has he just revealed the big baby secret to everyone?

Kirk tries to get Beth to be kind to Gemma (Credit: ITV)

Kirk has words with Beth

Tonight, Beth continues her vendetta against Gemma for putting Bertie’s life in danger. Ches then speaks to Kirk and asks him to speak to Beth, encouraging her to be kind.

Kirk then reminds Beth of all that Gemma’s going through. But, will she be persuaded to give it a rest?

Aadi’s interested in Amy (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Aadi has a crush on Amy

Amy starts working in the corner shop tonight and soon has Aadi singing her praises.

He’s proud of her for volunteering as a counsellor. This compliment makes Asha and Nina realise that Aadi has a crush on Amy. But, will they play matchmaker?

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

