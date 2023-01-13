Coronation Street spoilers tonight: Summer kidnapped by Mike after finding out his shocking secret

In Coronation Street spoilers for tonight Summer finds herself in terrible danger when she’s kidnapped by Mike.

Summer finally finds out the truth about Mike’s huge secret and then he strikes. Will she be okay?

Elsewhere, Jacob struggles with Damon’s demands, but knows he has to keep Amy safe…

All this and more in tonight’s Coronation Street spoilers.

The truth knocks Summer for six – so does what comes next… (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Summer kidnapped

After Todd gets word from someone from Mike and Esther‘s old church that they had an affair with Mike, he passes the information on to Summer.

Summer then confronts Esther who confirms it’s true but insists she and Mike have put it behind them.

Not convinced, Summer decides to talk to Ava herself. It’s not long before she’s shocked at what she discovers.

Summer goes round to have it out with Mike.

However he doesn’t take kindly to her threats and locks her in the nursery!

Finding herself held hostage without her bag or her phone, Summer also doesn’t have her insulin, which is in her bag.

Will anyone find her in time? Will Summer be okay?

Damon makes it clear Jacob cannot stay on the cobbles (Credit: ITV)

Jacob must choose

Damon beats Jacob and tells him to leave Weatherfield or Amy will get hurt.

Jacob confesses everything to Nick about the drug smuggling. Despite Nick’s protestations they need to go to the police, Jacob insists he has to protect Amy and refuses.

He tells Nick he’s leaving.

Later, Jacob pretends he’s on the phone dealing drugs as Amy comes into the flat.

She’s horrified.

Will she find out what’s really going on?

Or will Jacob leave to keep her safe?

Daisy had a flirty night with the DJ last night (Credit: ITV)

Daisy’s admirer

Daisy is feeling hungover after her flirty night with the DJ and expecting a row with Daniel over the picture.

Instead, he shows her the brochure for Charlesworth Hall and says he’s booked it for May 8.

However, when Daisy later gets a bouquet of flowers from the DJ, she hides the card and makes out she bought them for Daniel.

How long before he discovers the truth?

Gary isn’t as happy as Maria about the plans (Credit: ITV)

Maria and Max move on in Coronation Street spoilers

Maria is thrilled to discover the council has given the go-ahead for the refugee centre.

Meanwhile, Max skives off school, unable to face anyone, but Gail steps in and gives him a pep talk.

Can he move on with his life?

