Coronation Street spoilers tonight: Ryan lashes out at Carla in a drug-induced rage

Our Coronation Street spoilers tonight can reveal that Ryan Connor lashes out at aunt Carla in a steroid-induced rage. Will he hurt Carla as the drugs take hold?

Elsewhere, Paul grows emotional as he suffers a setback during Pride. Elsewhere, Todd regrets his career move.

Meanwhile, Lily celebrates her birthday, and Carla has news for Sarah. Also, Jenny is unimpressed after Stephen derails their date.

Read our Coronation Street spoilers tonight in full below.

Ryan is upset when he reads some harsh words online (Credit: ITV)

Steroid-addled Ryan lashes out

Ryan receives a message from a man called ‘Guy’ offering to pay good money for private photos. Ryan takes his top off and, as he carefully hides his scars, uploads some pictures.

Then, Guy counters offering to pay £100 for a video of his body and face. What will Ryan do?

Carla cowers as Ryan rages at her (Credit: ITV)

Later, Ryan reads a nasty comment online about his scarred body. Carla tells him to ignore it, but fuelled by steroids, Ryan loses his temper and lashes out.

Raging at Carla, he hurls a glass across the room. How far will his temper take him?

Paul does his best to enjoy Pride (Credit: ITV)

Paul’s pride takes a knock

It’s the day of Weatherfield’s Pride event, and Paul gets into the spirit of things. But he is upset when his occupational therapist agrees with Billy that it is probably time for a wheelchair.

Paul fumes at Billy and sets about getting drunk. When David reveals that he saw Paul knocking back vodka on a bench, Billy blames himself and explains that they had an argument.

Billy watches as three drag queens help Paul out of a taxi, carrying him into the Rovers. As everyone rallies round him Paul gets upset, knowing it will be his last Pride.

Paul makes some new friends (Credit: ITV)

George wants Todd back

With Todd preparing for his first wake at RestEasy, he’s shocked when Troy urges him to cash in on the family’s grief by pushing an expensive urn.

Later, when George sets off to meet a client about a wake, Mary offers to go with him and take notes. George is dubious but grateful for her help.

In the Rovers, Todd makes out that he’s enjoying his new job. Meanwhile, George pretends that Mary’s a natural at undertaking.

However, both parties secretly wish they still worked together. Can they reconcile their differences?

It’s a day of celebration for the Platts (Credit: ITV)

Lily celebrates her birthday

It’s Lily’s birthday, and Lily opens her birthday presents. Meanwhile, David and Shona congratulate Max on passing his GCSEs.

David and Shona congratulate Max on passing his GCSEs (Credit: ITV)

Carla’s feeling stressed

In the cafe, a stressed Carla tells Sarah that they need to find another European distributor. Her day goes from bad to worse when Ryan loses his temper with her at home.

Stephen derails a date

Stephen calls in to see Jenny at the Rovers. He invites her to join him at a wine tasting event later on.

However, Jenny is unimpressed when they end up at Lily’s birthday party. Can Stephen win her round?

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

