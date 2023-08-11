Coronation Street spoilers tonight: Stephen finally caught out over his tie pin?

Coronation Street spoilers for tonight reveal Stephen attends Rufus’s memorial and is confronted with his tie pin. What will he do when he learns the police are getting involved?

Also, Gemma is still faced with a difficult choice over saving the Rovers and saving her marriage. Which will she choose?

And, Max lets Lauren down, while Stu apologises to Eliza, and Hope wants revenge.

All this and more in Coronation Street spoilers tonight.

How will Stephen get out of this one? (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers tonight: Stephen caught out!

Stephen feels guilty as he attends Rufus’s memorial. His emotions boil over when Rufus’s son, Jools, asks how Stephen knew his dad. Stephen rushes out and returns with the factory staff to make Rufus look more popular.

As things continue, Jools makes a speech and Stephen once again hurries off, unable to cope.

However, things get worse when he returns and Lou shows him a bag of her husband’s belongings – including Stephen’s tie pin! She tells Stephen it was found by the side of the pool when Rufus died and it doesn’t belong to him.

Stephen is left further horrified when Lou says she’s taking it to the police. Has he been caught?

Meanwhile, Lou is also concerned about Rufus’s missing watch. Peter is then forced to confess he found it in the back of his cab and pawned it for Carla’s rehab.

Will Gemma regret this? (Credit: ITV)

Gemma torn

After Henry’s offer, Gemma is still torn. She can save the pub by becoming his PA, but it might mean the end of her marriage.

Bernie steps in and tells Chesney he’s being an idiot. She says Gemma loves him and he needs to get over his dislike of Henry to save the pub and get more money for his family.

When Gemma accepts Henry’s offer, if he promises to save the pub, Chesney pretends to be supportive. But it’s clear the whole thing is making him anxious. Will this be the end of their marriage?

Lauren feels gutted (Credit: ITV)

Max lets Lauren down

As Lauren prepares for her first day at the cafe, Max wishes her luck and promises to stop by for moral support.

However, when Sabrina arrives and wants to hang out, Max lets Lauren down by texting her he won’t be able to go.

But Lauren is watching across the street and sees he’s with Sabrina. How will she react?

Watch out Ruby! (Credit: ITV)

Ruby outdoes Hope in Coronation Street spoilers tonight

At the community centre Glenda announces Ruby has landed the lead role in the Little Big Shotz Summer Spectacular. Hope, who had been rehearsing her solo, sure she’d get the part, is furious she’s only a backing singer.

Will she take revenge on her sister?

Stu does not handle this well (Credit: ITV)

Stu loses his temper

Feeling guilty, Stu apologises to Eliza for how he treated her dad, but Eliza doesn’t want to hear it. When Stu returns home to find her Facetiming her father, Stu grabs the tablet and a row kicks off. Can they find a way to work through this?

