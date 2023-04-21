Coronation Street spoilers tonight: Proposal shock as one resident plots to leave?

Our Coronation Street spoilers tonight reveal that there’s a shock proposal as one Weatherfield resident plots their exit from the street. What will Faye Windass do as she’s torn between Craig, Jackson and Miley?

Elsewhere, Ryan struggles after facing the reality of his situation, and Stu tries to help Eliza out.

Meanwhile, Paul struggles with his health concerns as Billy looks to the future. Then, Beth makes promises to a dismissive Kirk, and Aaron plans to crash a party.

Read our Coronation Street spoilers tonight in full below.

Craig pops the question (Credit: ITV)

Faye’s dilemma

When Jackson asks her to move down south with him, Faye is torn. He explains that he’s managed to get a new job, and wants her to join him and Miley. Is she planning to leave with her ex?

She continues to struggle with her decision when Beth takes her to Victoria Street garden. There, a small crowd have assesmbled, including Jackson and Miley.

In front of everyone, Craig gets down on one knee and proposes to her. What will Faye do?

How will Faye react to Craig’s proposal? (Credit: ITV)

Ryan struggles with his recovery

After being told that his skin graft was successful, Ryan is free to leave the hospital later that day. As they prepare to go, Ryan and Carla head to the hospital canteen.

Ryan is shaken when he sees a group of nurses giggling among themselves; wondering whether they’re laughing at him. Then, when a little girl runs into his room, chasing a ball, she stops and gawps at Ryan’s face. Upset, Ryan tells Alya that he wants to be left alone.

Eliza and Stu have ideas about the future of her education… but can they agree? (Credit: ITV)

Stu tries to help Eliza out

Stu returns from a meeting with the school and tells Yasmeen that the head has suggested Eliza might be better off at another school. Yasmeen thinks that a fresh start might be a good idea.

Stu reveals that he’s arranged an interview for her at Oakhill. Eliza tells Stu that she’s not keen on Oakhill – and asks Sam what Weatherfield High is like. Stu relents and agrees to call Weatherfield High.

As his concerns about his health rise, Paul takes a call from the MND specialist (Credit: ITV)

Paul tries to hide his worries from Billy

Billy suggests that he and Paul book a holiday – and offers to pay for it for them. Faking enthusiasm, Paul does his best to appear up for it.

Later, he takes a call from his MND specialist – hoping to find out if he does indeed have motor neurone disease. But, when Billy returns home, he hangs up. Can he continue to keep his declining health a secret from Billy?

Can Paul continue to hide his declining health from Billy? (Credit: ITV)

Beth tries to win Kirky back

In the factory, Kirk gives Beth the cold shoulder. Beth tries to tell Kirk that she’s never going to see Marco again.

But Kirk tells her that it’s too little, too late. Can he ever forgive her?

Aaron isn’t getting the hint (Credit: ITV)

Aaron plans to poop the party

Asha and Amy decide to organise a surprise 21st birthday party for Nina. But when Aaron overhears Asha discussing the party with Aadi, he invites himself along. How will the others react?

Read more: Complete Coronation Street cast list 2023 – meet them all here!

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!