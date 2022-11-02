Coronation Street spoilers tonight: Tyrone punches Nick as Hope goes missing

In Coronation Street spoilers tonight, there’s a violent confrontation between two cobbles residents as Tyrone punches Nick. This comes as Hope goes missing.

Elsewhere, Summer admits that she is still pregnant.

In other Coronation Street spoilers tonight, Arnie tells Daniel that more building work will be required than they had initially thought.

Meanwhile, Laurence catches Sean trying to hack into his phone.

At the end of a long day, Tyrone punches Nick (Credit: ITV)

Hope goes missing

Fiz and Tyrone read the second excerpt from the John Stape book in the Gazette.

They meet up with Adam to try and figure out what to do next.

Suddenly, they are interrupted when a teacher calls them from school.

The teacher says that Hope has gone missing.

Fiz finds Hope with Sam in Victoria Garden.

Sam tells Fiz that Hope was upset because her classmates were saying mean things about her.

Later, Nick says he would appreciate it if Hope stayed away from Sam.

Will Tyrone’s temper make things worse for Hope?

Tyrone punches Nick

Adam tells Fiz that he’s stopped the Gazette from publishing any more John Stape pieces.

However, he doesn’t think it possible to stop the book from being published.

Tyrone returns home to find Fiz in tears.

She tells him how Nick has banned Sam from seeing Hope.

Incensed, Tyrone storms around to Nick and Leanne’s flat.

When Nick opens the door, Tyrone punches him in the face. His actions only serve to make things a whole lot worse…

Nick demands that Sam give him his walkie-talkie. He insists that Sam have no further contact with Hope.

Leanne pays a visit to No.9, and has a go at Tyrone for punching Nick.

Furious, Fiz tells Tyrone that his behaviour could have cost Hope her friendship with Sam.

Summer tells Aaron about the baby – and the £10k (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers tonight: Summer ‘sells’ her baby

Elsewhere, Aaron says that his Dad needs to go into rehab but, as it costs £10k, that would be impossible.

Summer later meets Mike and Esther at a private hospital.

She agrees to let them adopt her baby.

After the scan, Mike tells Summer that they’ll provide her with all the support she needs, so Summer tells them that she needs £10k up front.

Later, Summer meets Aaron and tells him that she’s still pregnant.

She announces that she’s giving the baby to Mike and Esther. In return, they’ve given her £10k.

Now his Dad can go into rehab.

How will Aaron react?

How will Aaron react to Summer’s news? (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers tonight: Building work causes trouble for Ed

Arnie tells Daniel that the roof is worse than he thought.

He says that they’ll need scaffolding up the back of the house too.

Later, Ed has a go at Tracy and Daniel for making his life hell with the scaffolding and their portaloo.

More Coronation Street spoilers tonight

Laurence is furious after catching Sean trying to hack into his phone (Credit: ITV)

Sean tries to hack Laurence’s phone

In the Rovers, Laurence catches Sean trying to crack the code on his phone.

Laurence snatches his phone back and storms out of the pub.

Sean is left red-faced. But was he right to be snooping?

