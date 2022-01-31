Coronation Street spoilers tonight: Tyrone drops devastating truth bomb on Fiz

Coronation Street spoilers for tonight reveal Tyrone drops a devastating truth bomb on Fiz.

Meanwhile David realises he has to tell Max what happened to him and Asha has concerns about going to university.

All this and more in tonight’s episode of Coronation Street.

Coronation Street spoilers: Craig has bad news for Faye

Faye is horrified when Craig reveals they’re searching Ted’s house again (Credit: ITV)

When Craig reveals that they’re going to conduct another thorough search of Ted’s house and Faye is horrified.

Daniel puts his foot in it

David realises he has to tell Max what happened to him (Credit: ITV)

When Lydia suggests to Daniel he should use the workshop to teach the boys about the history of feminism, Daisy’s disparaging.

Daniel is pleasantly surprised when Max arrives and suggests that the reason he turned up for the workshop was because of David.

When Max quizzes David about Daniel’s earlier comment, David’s unease is evident.

Soon David realises he has to tell Max what happened to him but he is furious with Daniel for putting him in this position.

Sally becomes fed up of Elaine

Sally and Elaine fuss over Tim (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Coronation Street SPOILERS: Final straw for Adam and Sarah’s marriage?

Sally and Elaine fuss over Tim and when Elaine presents Tim with a servants bell to ring if he needs anything, Tim is in his element.

As Elaine fusses over her son, it’s clear she’s getting on Sally’s nerves.

When Tim reveals that Elaine’s going to stay until he’s fully recovered, Sally bites her tongue.

Tyrone drops devastating truth bomb on Fiz

Tyrone suggests to Fiz there is more to Hope’s behavioural problems than they first thought (Credit: ITV)

An upbeat Fiz tells Evelyn that Hope’s therapist reckons Hope’s recent antics were just those of a naughty girl and nothing more sinister. Evelyn isn’t convinced.

Tyrone suggests to Fiz there is more to Hope’s behavioural problems than they first thought and it’s time they got a proper diagnosis.

Asha has second thoughts about university

Asha worries about going to university (Credit: ITV)

Asha confides in Summer and Aadi that she wants to apply to Glasgow University but worries that it’s too far from home and she doesn’t like leaving Nina when she’s so vulnerable.

When Asha says she’s having second thoughts about going to Glasgow, Dev suspects it’s because she doesn’t want to leave Nina.

Roy becomes concerned about Sam

Roy beats Sam at Chess (Credit: ITV)

In the cafe, Roy beats Sam at Chess. But when Sam heads out in a strop, Roy is concerned.

Want more spoilers from Coronation Street? Entertainment Daily has a dedicated Coronation Street spoilers section for you to get your fix before the latest episodes air.

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 7.30pm and 8.30pm on ITV.

Will you be watching tonight’s episodes of Coronation Street? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.