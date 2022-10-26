Coronation Street spoilers tonight: Tyrone cheats on Fiz again?

In Coronation Street spoilers for tonight (Wednesday, October 26) Fiz fears that Tyrone is cheating on her again.

Meanwhile Stephen gets a shock when Audrey makes an announcement.

What is Audrey’s big announcement?

All this and more in tonight’s episode of Coronation Street.

Fiz worries Tyrone may be cheating again (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Tyrone cheats on Fiz again?

When Tyrone tells Fiz that he’s joined a taekwondo, Fiz is confused.

Later at work she tells Sean that Tyrone has started taekwondo classes.

But Sean reminds her that last time he joined a yoga class, he ended up having an affair with Alina.

Fiz starts to worry that Tyrone could be cheating on her again.

Will she confront him?

Stephen asks Gabrielle to pretend to be Audrey (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoiler: Stephen gets a shock

Audrey gives Stephen her phone, asking him to turn off her notifications as it’s driving her mad.

Stephen can’t believe his luck that he’s got his hands on Audrey’s phone and goes to meet Gabrielle.

He tells her he’s expecting the mortgage broker to call on Audrey’s phone and he needs her to pretend to be Audrey if she wants her money.

Later Stephen is convinced he is going to get the equity release money.

He tells Gail that it might be time for him to move on now Audrey is feeling better.

However he gets a huge shock when Audrey makes an announcement.

Bertie calls Daisy “mummy” (Credit: ITV)

Daisy worries as Bertie calls her mummy

It’s the anniversary of Sinead’s death. Daniel takes him to Victoria Gardens before dropping him off with Beth.

He goes to the Rovers and tells Daisy that it’s been an emotional day but he’d like it if the three of them could live together. Daisy tells Daniel that’s what she wants too.

Later at the flat Beth tells Daniel and Daisy about her day with Bertie.

When Bertie calls Daisy “mummy” Daniel is surprised and Beth is horrified.

Later Daisy tells Jenny about Bertie calling her “mummy” and she’s not sure she’s ready for such a big commitment.

Jenny warns her that if she walks away, she will regret it. What will Daisy do?

Spider has to go to the gig for work (Credit: ITV)

Spider chooses Griff over Toyah

Griff meets up with Toyah, Spider and Peter in the café and invites them to a gig.

He explains that it’s a mystery band who announce their events on social media.

Toyah and Spider agree to not go to Griff’s gig and spend some time together instead.

But when Spider speaks to his boss, he tells him it’s crucial that he goes to that gig with Griff.

Later Spider tells Toyah he’s going to the gig after all. How will she react?

Eileen tells George about her experience (Credit: ITV)

Eileen opens up about her ‘heaven’ experience

At No.11 Eileen tells George that she’s going to spoil him rotten.

But when alone George admits to Sean that Eileen’s friendly demeanour is starting to scare him.

Later Eileen tells George how when she came round after her accident, she caught a glimpse of heaven and ever since, she’s felt calm and peaceful.

Eileen opens up more to Sean and George about her ‘heaven’ experience and how she saw a bright light, smelt something sweet and heard strange music.

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

