Coronation Street spoilers tonight: Trouble for Fiz as Phill’s ex-wife Camilla arrives?

Coronation Street spoilers for tonight (Monday, July 4 2022) reveal Phill‘s ex-wife Camilla turns up, leaving him confused.

Meanwhile Tyrone is struggling with his feelings for Fiz, and Toyah is prepared to help Spider.

All this and more in tonight’s episode of Coronation Street.

What brings Camilla to the cobbles? (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Coronation Street spoilers: First look at all-new pics for July 4-8

Coronation Street spoilers: Phill’s ex-wife arrives to cause trouble?

Evelyn is convinced Mimi is faking her injury and tells Fiz she believes Mimi is planning to sabotage the wedding.

When Hope’s bridesmaids dress ends up covered in wine, Mimi is quick to blame Cerberus, leaving Evelyn furious.

As an argument kicks off, Phill is annoyed with Fiz for not giving Mimi the benefit of the doubt over Evelyn.

On the street, Phill and Fiz are stunned when a beautiful woman steps out of a car.

She introduces herself to Fiz as Phill’s ex-wife, Camilla, but Phill is confused as to why she’s turned up.

He assures Fiz he can’t wait to marry her and Camilla is no threat.

Meanwhile Tyrone still has feelings for Fiz. Kevin encourages him to tell Fiz how he feels before it’s too late.

Toyah wants to help Spider (Credit: ITV)

Toyah lands herself in trouble?

Spider tells Toyah that he and his fellow activists are planning to occupy the disused Nuttall’s Brewery building as a base for an upcoming protest.

Toyah is keen to get involved but Spider is wary of her risking arrest while on bail.

Realising there’s still a way she can help, Toyah hatches a plan to get hold of the key from the desk in the Bistro.

Elaine and Stephen seem to hit it off (Credit: ITV)

New romance for Stephen?

Audrey is discharged from hospital and Gail is concerned when she insists on going straight to the Rovers to celebrate.

When Elaine reveals she’s planning to take a holiday on the Italian lakes, Gail suggests she talks to Stephen.

Stephen and Elaine have a chat about Italy and she hangs on his every word.

Ed approaches Steve and he’s not happy (Credit: ITV)

Steve in trouble?

An annoyed Amy tells Steve that the ceiling is leaking at No.1.

Steve blames Jacob’s cowboy burglar mate for making a botched job of the roof repairs.

Ed approaches Steve and reveals the roof of No.3 is also leaking.

Kevin offers Aaron a job (Credit: ITV)

Kevin takes Aaron under his wing

Aaron admires a vintage car on the garage forecourt.

When Kevin admits he’s struggling to find what’s wrong with it, Aaron reckons it’s a blown gasket.

Kevin isn’t happy to have Aaron’s uninvited opinion, but is shocked when he realises Aaron was right.

Later Kevin offers to train Aaron up as a mechanic, leaving him delighted.

Aaron tells Summer that his new job means they can afford all the holiday excursions she wants and needn’t go near a beach.

Summer is delighted and takes her insulin.

Read more: Who is in the cast of Coronation Street 2022? Meet the full line-up

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.