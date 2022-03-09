Toyah Abi Coronation Street
Soaps

Coronation Street spoilers tonight: Toyah finds out about Abi’s baby after horror accident?

Toyah finds out Abi has been in an accident

By Charlotte Rodrigues
| Updated:

Coronation Street spoilers for tonight reveal that Abi is in a bad accident.

Meanwhile Laura sets a plan to track down Rick and Nicky returns to Weatherfield.

All this and more in tonight’s episode of Coronation Street.

Coronation Street spoilers: Abi in horror accident

Coronation Street Abi is in danger when she calls the police on Dean
Abi is in danger when she calls the police on Dean (Credit: ITV)

As Abi packs frantically, Tyrone calls and tells her if they don’t get the stolen car back, the business is finished.

Spotting a BMW, Abi forms a plan and contacts Dean. She later meets him at his lock-up while he inspects the BMW.

Abi calls the police to report the original car stolen, but when Dean overhears her call it looks like Abi is in danger.

Having heard about the stolen car from Tyrone, a concerned Toyah calls Abi’s phone but a paramedic answers and explains Abi has been involved in an accident.

Soon Toyah arrives at the hospital, will she find out about the baby?

Coronation Street spoilers: Laura has a plan to find Rick

Coronation Street Laura tells Gary she's hiring a PI to find Rick
Laura tells Gary she’s hiring a PI to find Rick (Credit: ITV)

Laura announces she intends to hire a PI to track down Rick so she can get her hands on his money for Kelly.

In a bid to scupper her plan, Gary tells Laura that he’ll sort a PI. Meeting up with Lenny, Gary explains he wants him to pretend to track down Rick but make no progress whatsoever.

Nicky returns

Coronation Street Daisy has anti-spiking lids and Daniel feels uneasy
Daisy meets Nicky (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Coronation Street SPOILERS: Imran finds out the truth

Nicky approaches Daisy and explains that she’s looking for Daniel.

Daisy’s unnerved and lies to Nicky, making out Daniel has moved down south, before deleting a voicemail message on his phone from Nicky.

Michael tries to track Grace down

Michael asserts that Glory deserves to have her mum in her life (Credit: ITV)

Michael asserts that Glory deserves to have her mum in her life and he intends to track down Grace and invite her to Glory’s birthday party.

As Michael scours the internet Ed and Aggie realise all they can do is hoping that Grace sticks to her side of the bargain and stays away.

Leanne makes a decision

Leanne makes a decision (Credit: ITV)

When Brian enthuses about Sam’s talent for chess, Leanne reaches a decision.

Read more: Huge Coronation Street expansion revealed

Want more spoilers from Coronation Street? Entertainment Daily has a dedicated Coronation Street spoilers section for you to get your fix before the latest episodes air.

Coronation Street airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm for an hour.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.

Related Topics

Trending Articles

ant and dec on saturday night takeaway
Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway fans dealt crushing blow as show is cancelled
richard madeley good morning britain
Good Morning Britain fans declare ’embarrassing’ Richard Madeley is ‘not fit to report’
Eamonn Holmes restarts war with itv and this morning
Ex-This Morning host Eamonn Holmes reignites ITV feud as he finally explains GB News move
Holly Willoughby crying on This Morning
This Morning hastily cuts to ad break as Holly Willoughby cries on air again
Peter Andre smiling at an event
Peter Andre shares heartbreaking news about his beloved mum
Huge Coronation Street expansion revealed