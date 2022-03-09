Coronation Street spoilers tonight: Toyah finds out about Abi’s baby after horror accident?

Coronation Street spoilers for tonight reveal that Abi is in a bad accident.

Meanwhile Laura sets a plan to track down Rick and Nicky returns to Weatherfield.

All this and more in tonight’s episode of Coronation Street.

Coronation Street spoilers: Abi in horror accident

Abi is in danger when she calls the police on Dean (Credit: ITV)

As Abi packs frantically, Tyrone calls and tells her if they don’t get the stolen car back, the business is finished.

Spotting a BMW, Abi forms a plan and contacts Dean. She later meets him at his lock-up while he inspects the BMW.

Abi calls the police to report the original car stolen, but when Dean overhears her call it looks like Abi is in danger.

Having heard about the stolen car from Tyrone, a concerned Toyah calls Abi’s phone but a paramedic answers and explains Abi has been involved in an accident.

Soon Toyah arrives at the hospital, will she find out about the baby?

Coronation Street spoilers: Laura has a plan to find Rick

Laura tells Gary she’s hiring a PI to find Rick (Credit: ITV)

Laura announces she intends to hire a PI to track down Rick so she can get her hands on his money for Kelly.

In a bid to scupper her plan, Gary tells Laura that he’ll sort a PI. Meeting up with Lenny, Gary explains he wants him to pretend to track down Rick but make no progress whatsoever.

Nicky returns

Daisy meets Nicky (Credit: ITV)

Nicky approaches Daisy and explains that she’s looking for Daniel.

Daisy’s unnerved and lies to Nicky, making out Daniel has moved down south, before deleting a voicemail message on his phone from Nicky.

Michael tries to track Grace down

Michael asserts that Glory deserves to have her mum in her life (Credit: ITV)

Michael asserts that Glory deserves to have her mum in her life and he intends to track down Grace and invite her to Glory’s birthday party.

As Michael scours the internet Ed and Aggie realise all they can do is hoping that Grace sticks to her side of the bargain and stays away.

Leanne makes a decision

Leanne makes a decision (Credit: ITV)

When Brian enthuses about Sam’s talent for chess, Leanne reaches a decision.

