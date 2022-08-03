Coronation Street spoilers tonight: Tim’s secret meetings with Aggie threaten his marriage?

Tim Metcalfe is in danger of endangering his marriage even further Coronation Street spoilers for tonight (3 August) reveal.

The miserable Corrie cabbie secretly meets with Aggie Bailey amid rows with his wife Sally.

Tim’s in the doghouse with his missus after she discovered his internet porn secret and he’s been relegated to the spare room.

Tim shares his woes with Aggie in Coronation Street tonight (credit: ITV)

Tonight Tim will meet up with his pal Aggie to talk about his marriage woes.

But will his clandestine confidentials be misinterpreted by Sally?

Tim confides in the wrong woman in Coronation Street tonight

After Monday’s showdown with Sally, Tim tries to make amends with her but she accuses him of shutting her out.

Tim begs his wife not to give up on him.

Later, he unburdens himself on Aggie, who tells him he needs to talk to Sally about his worries.

Sally’s stunned as Tim confesses to her about his fear of dying.

She wonders what finally made him realise, but Tim fails to mention his chat with Aggie.

Aggie tells Tim he should talk to Sally about his death fears (credit: ITV)

His deceit by omission continues on Friday when he has another meeting with Aggie in Victoria Garden.

Aggie helpfully hands him a book about dying and urges him to read it.

Back at home, Sally is proud of Tim for facing his fears.

But Tim doesn’t tell her that Aggie was the one who gave him the book.

Will Tim and Aggie have an affair?

Corrie fans have been speculating for some time that Tim and Aggie’s friendship could develop into something more.

The pair grew close while Aggie supported Tim through his various health issues, including his triple-heart bypass earlier this year.

Tim and Sally have faced problems in their marriage too with Tim suffering from sexual dysfunction.

Aggie’s own marriage hasn’t been a bed of roses either, with her often feeling neglected by husband, Ed.

This led to fans wondering if an affair for Tim and Aggie was on the cards.

Sally found out Tim has been looking at adult sites (credit: ITV)

“Corrie Tim and Aggie are going to have an affair. Tell me I’m wrong,” one Twitter user asserted.

Another predicted: “Tim and Aggie are totally going to be an item #Corrie.”

“Tim and Aggie are going to Casa Amor soon #Corrie,”joked a third.

And a fourth person tweeted about the characters’ chemistry: “Tim and Aggie definitely have a spark #Corrie.”

So far, their relationship has stayed platonic but will Sally see it this way if she finds out the truth?

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

