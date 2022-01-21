Coronation Street spoilers tonight: Tim dies before he can tell Sally the truth?

Coronation Street spoilers for tonight reveal Tim collapses as he tries to tell Sally about his heart.

Meanwhile the social worker visits Gemma and Ches and Amy and Summer hold a protest at school.

All this and more in tonight’s episode of Coronation Street.

Coronation Street spoilers: Tim collapses

Tim collapses (Credit: ITV)

When Tim goes back to Aggie’s for a brew after his hospital appointment, Sally spots his location on his tracker and starts to wonder if Shona’s theory about them two is correct.

When she spots Aggie through the window putting a comforting arm around Tim, she screams.

Aggie ushers her inside. As Tim plucks up the courage to tell Sally the truth, he’s suddenly wracked with guilt and collapses, clutching his chest.

Sally is stunned and hurt to discover Tim is awaiting a triple bypass operation.

It’s a double whammy for Faye who also arrives at the hospital, angry she didn’t know.

Dev tries to help

Gemma is thrilled when Dev brings a food parcel (Credit: ITV)

Dev calls at No.5 with a food parcel and Gemma’s delighted.

However Chesney refuses his charity. Suddenly the electric goes off. The social worker arrives and takes in the scene of chaos.

Summer and Amy lead a protest

Amy and Summer lead a protest against the upskirters (Credit: ITV)

Mrs Crawshaw takes a seat in Daniel’s class but is shocked when no pupils turn up.

They discover Amy and Summer are leading a protest against the upskirters. Daniel secretly calls the Gazette.

The reporter from the Gazette arrives, but how will Mrs Crawshaw react?

Leo wants to take the next step

Leo suggests he’d like Jenny to meet his parents (Credit: ITV)

Carla calls at the Rovers hoping for lunch with Jenny but is miffed when she realises she has a date with Leo.

In the Rovers, Leo introduces Jenny to his house mates Faith and Myles. Jenny is soon reminded again of the age gap between them.

When Leo suggests he’d like her to meet his parents, Jenny is taken aback. She promises to think about it.

Craig makes a discovery

Craig reveals the crutch belongs to Trafford Health Services (Credit: ITV)

Craig tells Roy about the crutch with the initials THS and how he’s trying to trace the owner. Roy reckons it may belong to Trafford Health Services.

In the salon flat, Craig taps away on his laptop and reveals the crutch belongs to Trafford Health Services. Emma masks her panic.

