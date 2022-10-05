Coronation Street spoilers tonight: Tim and Sally’s marriage in trouble as he oversteps with Aggie?

Tonight’s Coronation Street spoilers (Wednesday, October 5 2022) reveal Tim gives Aggie a gift to thank him for her help with Sally.

Meanwhile Aaron‘s dad hurts Aaron again and Dee-Dee submits Lucy‘s DNA for a test.

All this and more in tonight’s episode of Coronation Street.

Tim gives Sally a present (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Tim and Sally’s marriage in trouble as he oversteps with Aggie?

Tim pretends that he’s forgotten his and Sally’s wedding anniversary to try and wind her up.

But his plan backfires when an upset Sally rips up his card and storms out of the house.

Later Tim tracks his wife down and apologises for his prank.

He gives her a beautiful necklace for their anniversary.

Later Tim is grateful to Aggie for her help with finding Sally’s gift and gives her a necklace to say thank you.

Back at home Dee-Dee admires her mum’s necklace, but Aggie can’t help but feel guilty.

As a reward for his gift, she turns No.4 into a romantic grotto and cooks Tim a special meal.

Aaron’s dad has a go at him (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Aaron hits Paul

Aaron’s dad turns up at the garage clearly drunk. He threatens Aaron over the stolen cash and weed.

However when Kevin sees what’s going on he sends Aaron’s dad away.

Later Aaron meets up with Summer and she’s shocked when she learns Aaron’s dad waited for him to get home and attacked him.

Meanwhile Paul learns from Fiz that Aaron stole weed off his dad and goes to see Summer at the flat.

He has a go at Aaron for leading Summer astray, but when he goes to grab Aaron’s bruised arm, he winces in pain and lashes out.

Aaron punches Paul in the face, leaving Summer shocked.

Furious, Paul tells Billy he’s reporting Aaron to the police for assault.

Aaron tells Billy that his dad regularly beats him. Billy is sympathetic and heads off to stop Paul reporting Aaron.

Alya is determined to find Charlie’s killer and clear Stu’s name (Credit: ITV)

Dee-Dee submits the DNA

Dee-Dee admits to Alya she’s decided not to go back to her job in LA, but hasn’t told her family yet.

Later she goes into Speed Daal with paperwork from Stu‘s case so she can give it to Alya to sign.

However Zeedan quickly realises that Alya hasn’t dropped Stu’s case.

When he tells Dee-Dee about Stu’s wishes, Dee-Dee is furious at Alya for not being honest.

She later listens to Alya’s reasoning and says she will send off Lucy’s cup off to be tested and if Stu changes his mind, they will have the results for him.

Ken and Wendy begin a relationship (Credit: ITV)

Wendy and Ken start a new relationship

Wendy goes to see Ken and explains she was shocked by his declaration.

However she feels the same way and wants to be his companion.

But she also says she wants to give up her leading role in the play.

Max wants to get away from his bullies (Credit: ITV)

Max tries to escape his bullies

David and Shona are delighted by Max‘s glowing report from the PRU.

David decides to ask if Weatherfield High will take him back now his behaviour is improving.

Later Max talks to Maria to try and throw Chris and Blake off his trail.

While his plan works, he’s forced to accept Maria’s invitation to join her in meeting a teenage refugee.

Later Max tells Shona that he met a teenage refugee called Daryan and they got on well.

Shona is impressed and reveals David is enquiring about him returning to Weatherfield High.

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

