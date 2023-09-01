Coronation Street spoilers tonight: Tim acts over Stephen – but will Jenny save the day?

In Coronation Street spoilers for tonight (Friday, September 1), Tim acts over Stephen as he gives Jenny a warning.

But, with Jenny all loved up, Stephen knows that he’s got her right where he wants her.

As Stephen’s left without a home, will Jenny save the day in Coronation Street spoilers?

Tim warns Jenny – but will she listen? (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Tim acts over Stephen

Tonight, Jenny’s truly been taken in by Stephen’s (debatable) charms and offers to pay for a holiday for them both.

Being horrified to see Jenny and Stephen together in the Street, Tim warns Jenny that she can’t trust Stephen.

Later on, Stephen tells Jenny that Elaine’s selling the flat and is kicking him out.

Knowing that Jenny will feel sorry for him, Stephen expresses his upset as he complains about how he’s soon to be homeless.

But, will Jenny be able to save the day and give Stephen a place to stay? Or, will she see sense and listen to Tim’s warning?

Ronnie tells Ed everything (Credit: ITV)

Ronnie confesses the truth to Ed

Debbie tells Ronnie that the shares in Newton and Ridley have gone down, prompting him to tell Ed that they should pull out of the new project.

With Ed still excited to begin the project, Ronnie panics when he hears Henry Newton telling the Rovers staff that his dad wants to sell the brewery.

Desperate, Ronnie stops Henry and tries to convince him to accept the Waterfords’ offer.

However, Henry starts to quiz Ronnie on how he knew about the offer when he had never mentioned it.

Later on, an eager Ed tells Ronnie that he’d bid for a plot of land. Realising that he must confess everything, Ronnie explains that he can’t buy the land as he’s spent all of the money on worthless Newton and Ridley shares. How will Ed take this news?

Cassie wanders off (Credit: ITV)

Tyrone worries about Cassie’s whereabouts

Putting his trust in his mum, Tyrone gives Cassie £20 and asks her to go out and buy something for tea.

Grateful for Tyrone’s support, Cassie promises him that she won’t spend the money on alcohol.

Whilst Tyrone is at the dentist, Evelyn looks after Hope and Ruby. However, when Tyrone comes back from his appointment, Cassie is yet to return home.

Evelyn puts fear into Tyrone as she warns him not to trust Cassie. But, where has she gone?

Dom takes a newfound interest in Stu (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Dom sets his sights on the cash

Stu and Eliza meet up with Dom and head off for ice cream. However, Dom is soon to reveal that he’s forgotten his wallet.

Eliza assures him that Stu will pay for it as he’s loaded, making Dom take a newfound interest in Stu. But, will he try to get his hands on Stu’s cash?

Dev questions Bernie (Credit: ITV)

Dev accuses Bernie of having an affair

Suspicious, Dev sees a message from Big Garth on Bernie’s phone and accuses her of cheating on him.

Bernie tells him that this isn’t the case. But, will she tell Dev about the laptop scam?

