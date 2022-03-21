Coronation Street spoilers tonight: The truth about Lydia and Adam’s relationship revealed as she takes her revenge?

Coronation Street spoilers for tonight (Monday, March 21 2022) reveal Lydia pushes Adam off a balcony in a fit of rage.

Meanwhile Steve is not happy as Amy tries to get hold of her trust fund money and Gary makes a worrying discovery about Laura.

All this and more in tonight’s episode of Coronation Street.

Lydia is furious with Adam (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Lydia gets revenge

When Sarah invites Adam to Harry’s birthday party he reckons she’s thawing.

However his good mood changes when Sarah announces she’s filed for a divorce.

With Sarah distracted, Adam texts Lydia from her phone.

He later meets Lydia in a coffee shop and presses record on his phone but Lydia sees right through him.

She takes his phone and deletes the recording.

Asserting that he’s had enough of her games, Adam tries to get his phone back, but as Lydia lets go the phone smashes on the floor.

Lydia has a go at Adam for how he treated her all those years ago and Adam starts to feel guilty.

When Adam suggests it’s time she told Sarah the truth, Lydia is seething, realising it’s still the same old Adam and he only cares about himself.

After finding out from Sarah that Adam has gone to meet Lydia, Daniel looks around the shopping centre for Adam and hears a noise from the balcony.

In a rage, Lydia slaps Adam and gives him a huge shove.

As Adam topples backwards over railings, Lydia watches in horror.

Amy gets a job at the kebab shop but Steve is furious (Credit: ITV)

Steve tries to stop Amy

Adam shows Ken the budget she’s drawn up and asks for the money from Deirdre’s trust fund to pay for her degree.

Ken agrees to transfer her the money but as he prepares to send it, Steve begs him to think again.

Will Ken transfer Amy the money?

Later Steve isn’t happy to find that Dev has given Amy a job at the kebab shop, pointing out she lives with Jacob, the guy who sold drugs out of the chippy.

Will Amy lose her job?

Gary finds out Laura has been drinking on top of her medication (Credit: ITV)

Gary makes worrying discovery about Laura

The private investigator asks Gary some difficult questions about his dealings with Rick.

Meanwhile in the Rovers, Laura knocks back wine and morphine tablets admitting she’s done nothing but let Kelly down.

As she stumbles out of the pub, Gary comes to her rescue. He’s worried when he realises she’s been drinking on top of her medication.

Kelly shocked

When Maria reveals she’s put Kelly forward for Trainee Stylist of the Year at North West Hairdressing Awards, Kelly is gobsmacked.

Phill tells Maria he has a plan to help her campaign (Credit: ITV)

Phill has a plan to help Maria

Elsewhere Phill tells Maria he has a plan to turn her campaign around.

With Kirk dressed in his Buzzer the Bee costume, Phill produces a confidential report proving that the council are covering up the dangers of local air pollution.

What will Maria do?

Coronation Street airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm for an hour.

