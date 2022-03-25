Coronation Street spoilers tonight: Surprise pregnancy leaves one family in turmoil?

Coronation Street spoilers for tonight (Friday, March 25) reveal Faye fears she might be pregnant.

Meanwhile Laura confronts Gary over Rick’s disappearance and Sally returns home from Newcastle.

All this and more in tonight’s episode of Coronation Street.

Faye confides in Elaine she might be pregnant (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Faye pregnant?

Faye confides in Elaine that she fears she might be pregnant, however the timing is awful as she and Craig aren’t in the best place.

Elaine urges her to take the test. What will the result be and what will her family say?

Craig wants to talk to his old boss about the possibility of re-joining the police force.

Meanwhile Emma sneaks off for a secret rendezvous with Jon.

Laura confronts Gary (Credit: ITV)

Laura confronts Gary

Gary tells a worried Maria he plans to move Rick’s body.

Elsewhere the private investigator tells Laura he’s had no success in tracking down Rick.

However all the evidence suggests he’s dead and the prime suspect is Gary, leaving Laura shocked.

Across Weatherfield, Gary tries to break into the building site where County’s new training grounds will be.

But the security guard sees him sneaking around and sees him off.

As he contemplates his fate, Laura confronts Gary.

With the pressure getting to him, will Gary admit he murdered Rick?

Sally is back (Credit: ITV)

Sally returns to the cobbles

Tim is thrilled when Sally returns home from Newcastle. He admits he’s desperate to get her into bed.

She points out his six week ban isn’t over and he will have to wait.

Tim persuades Sally they should break the rules and have sex a day early but they’re interrupted when Elaine gets home.

