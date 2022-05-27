Coronation Street spoilers tonight: Summer to die as she suffers diabetes attack during her exam?

Coronation Street spoilers for tonight (Friday, May 27) reveal Summer has a diabetes attack during her exam.

Meanwhile Abi tells Kevin about her plans to flee, and Sean meets someone new in the Rovers.

All this and more in tonight’s episode of Coronation Street.

Summer worries when she can’t find her diabetic kit (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Summer to die as she suffers diabetes attack?

Summer has secretly tipped her insulin down the sink again before going to school to take her exam.

As Summer embarks on her maths exam, her vision becomes blurred.

But she is horrified when she goes through her bag and realises she left her diabetic kit at home.

The teenager is soon loaded into an ambulance.

Later Summer confesses to Aadi that her blood sugar level is sky high. Is she going to be okay?

Abi tells Kevin her plan (Credit: ITV)

Abi confesses her plans to Kevin

Meanwhile Abi manages to get the two fake passports as she prepares to travel to Costa Rica.

Kevin goes to see Abi and admits that he never stopped loving her.

However Abi breaks the news to him that she’s leaving tomorrow and plans to take Alfie with her.

Abi begs Kevin to keep her plan a secret.

Not sure who to talk to, Kevin confides in his sister Debbie about Abi’s crazy plan to abduct Alfie.

Debbie tells him he has two choices, tell Imran or hope that Abi gets away with it.

Later Kevin approaches Imran in the street. Will he tell her about Abi’s plan to take Alfie away?

Is there a new love for Sean? (Credit: ITV)

New love interest for Sean

A guy called Frank calls in the Rovers and flirts with Sean. It soon becomes clear that Sean is smitten.

As Frank leaves, Jenny urges Sean to go after him.

Could this be the start of a new romance for Sean?

Beth’s words leave Faye disheartened (Credit: ITV)

Faye left disheartened

Faye researches alternative therapies to HRT on the internet.

Beth advises Faye to avoid dodgy websites and go with the HRT treatment as the doctor knows what’s best.

Faye is left disheartened and Craig wishes his mum would keep quiet.

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

