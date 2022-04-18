Coronation Street spoilers tonight: Summer to die as she goes into a diabetic coma?

Coronation Street spoilers for tonight (Monday, April 18 2022) reveal Summer goes into a diabetic coma and Craig rushes to try and help her.

Meanwhile Imran plans to play dirty to stop Abi getting custody of Alfie and Daisy has a plan to stop Nicky and Daniel spending so much time together.

All this and more in tonight’s episode of Coronation Street.

Craig is shocked at the state Summer is in (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Summer to die?

When Amy goes to speak to Summer in Victoria Garden, a pale Summer loses her temper and tells Amy to back off.

Meanwhile Jacob takes advantage for Evelyn over-ordering alcopops and buys them off her.

He sells them in Victoria Gardens for profit to try and pay rent.

Simon sees what he’s up to and reports him to the police.

As they arrive, Jacob runs off leaving the final two boxes of alcopops on the bench.

The police officers find Summer slumped on the bench next to the box of alcopops and assume she’s drunk.

They take her down to the station. But Amy and Aadi are worried and tell Craig about Summer’s arrest and they suspect she’s suffering from her diabetes.

Craig hurries to the cells where he finds Summer in a diabetic coma.

Fearing the worst, he shouts for someone to call an ambulance. Is Summer going to be okay?

Abi wants Imran and Toyah to be in Alfie’s life (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Imran has a plan to stop Abi getting custody

Imran meets up with Ben and instructs him to find out everything he can about Abi Webster.

Toyah isn’t impressed with Imran’s dirty tricks.

However she overhears Abi and Elliot discussing ways they can scupper Imran’s chances of gaining custody of Alfie.

She tells Imran she supports his plan to prove Abi isn’t fit to be a mother.

In the neonatal unit, Abi tells them she wants them all to be a part of Alfie’s life.

But will Toyah still support Imran?

Daisy has an idea (Credit: ITV)

Daisy comes up with a plan to stop Daniel and Nicky spending time together

Fed up with Daniel and Nicky spending so much time together organising the Edinburgh trip, Daisy calls at the school with a packed lunch for them both.

Mrs Crawshaw tells Daisy to knock before she goes in, but she’s shocked when Daniel introduces Daisy as his girlfriend.

Daisy’s paranoia reaches new heights and she tells Jenny she’s going to find Nicky a man to keep her away from Daniel.

Ed and Paul find £17k in Rick’s house (Credit: ITV)

A shock discovery at Rick’s house

Maria is horrified when Beth shows her a photo in the Gazette of the fight at Rick’s funeral.

Meanwhile Ed and Paul find a holdall containing £17k under the floorboards at Rick’s house.

What will Gary do with the money?

Adam makes a promise to Sarah (Credit: ITV)

Adam lets Sarah down

A new client calls at the solicitors and insists Adam sees her straight away.

Later Adam apologises to Sarah for having to work on the bank holiday and promises to prioritise more family time.

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

