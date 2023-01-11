Coronation Street spoilers tonight: Summer learns the shocking truth about Mike

In Coronation Street spoilers tonight (Wednesday January 11, 2023), Mike and Esther drop Summer home after attending a blood test.

However, when Leanne passes by she recognises Mike as the drunken man at the Bistro.

But how will she tell Summer and what will she do when she finds out?

Coronation Street spoilers tonight: Summer learns about the shocking truth about Mike

In tonight’s episode of Coronation Street, Summer is still going through with her plans to be a surrogate for Mike and Esther.

As the process continues, Summer attends a blood test, after which Mike and Esther offer to give her a lift back home.

But when Leanne clocks Mike, she recognises him and realises that he’s the drunken man who flirted with her in the bistro.

She tells Billy who is deeply concerned and feels she needs to know the truth.

How will Summer react?

Jacob is stressed when a party of police officers bring their dogs (Credit: ITV)

Jacob’s drug delivery is interrupted by the police

Expecting the first drugs delivery, Jacob is stressed when a party of police officers arrive for a retirement do with their sniffer dog in tow.

A crate of olive oil is delivered and Jacob manages to get the package out and leaves the Bistro.

However when the sniffer dog barks at the crate, Craig heads for Jacob’s flat.

Is the game up?

Back in the Bistro, Leanne and Ryan check through the rest of the delivery boxes wondering what on earth set the dog barking.

Will they discover the drugs?

Daisy flirts with DJ after Daniel admits that he doesn’t want to get married so soon (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers tonight: Daisy takes her mind off Daniel with a DJ

Although Daisy and Daniel have only been engaged since Christmas Day, Daisy is eager to get started on the wedding plans .

After falling in love with a wedding venue already, she’s also set her heart on getting married in May.

However, Daniel doesn’t seem all that enthusiastic and appears to be concerned that the wedding is so soon.

In tonight’s episode, Daisy plans to go to an event at Daisy’s hotel where a top DJ is playing.

And if she plays her cards right, she might be able to persuade him to play at the wedding,

While Daniel is still worried that the wedding is too soon, Daisy heads off to the event and flirts with the DJ.

She puts her number into his phone and posts pics of them together online.

But what will Daniel say when he finds out?

Len organises a TV interview to talk about the attack (Credit: ITV)

Maria crosses swords with an old adversary

Maria reopens the Peace Festival market in a bid to prove that the community is united against Griff and his band of thugs.

Councillor Len Cameron approaches Maria and tells her he’s organised a TV interview to talk about the attack.

Maria, David, Toyah and Spider listen as Len speaks with the TV reporter.

However, the interview doesn’t go as they expect as Len tells the reporter that the current open door policies are clearly not working.

Furious Maria then interrupts Len to tell the reporter that she strongly disagrees and insists that the community has never been more united.

Dee-Dee begs Alya to return to the solicitors

Also in tonight’s episode, Alya is touched when Dee-Dee presents her with a care package.

She then reveals that she’s been struggling at the solicitors without her and begs her to return.

Alya admits that she’d love to come back.

