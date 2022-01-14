Coronation Street spoilers tonight: Summer becomes the victim of sexual assault

Coronation Street spoilers for tonight reveal Summer and Amy make a horrifying discovery.

Chesney and Gemma continue to search for Joseph and Tim opens up to Peter.

All this and more in tonight’s Coronation Street.

Coronation Street spoilers: The search for Joseph continues

Chesney makes a public appeal to help find Joseph (Credit: ITV)

After a fruitless search for Joseph, Chesney is at his wit’s end. Dev offers to out up a fundraising appeal so he can offer a reward for information.

Fiz orders Hope to tidy up her room and explains someone is coming to value the house.

Hope watches from her bedroom window as a tearful Chesney and Gemma make a public appeal for the safe return of Joseph.

Meanwhile a forlorn Joseph wanders the street carrying a holdall and a rolled up tent.

Chesney admits to Gemma that he fears he’ll never see his son again.

Evelyn is horrified to realise Hope has slipped out while her back is turned.

After speaking to Tyrone who says Hope isn’t with him, Fiz is beside herself.

Amy and Summer make a horrifying discovery

Amy and Summer make a horrifying discovery (Credit: ITV)

As Summer and Amy head out of the hospital after Summer’s diabetes appointment, Jacob approaches with his arm in a sling.

Jacob assures them he’s no longer involved in the drugs gang but Amy doesn’t trust him and orders him to stay away.

Later in Victoria Garden, Amy and Summer are disgusted to find Max looking at an upskirting picture on his phone.

Summer is horrified to realise it’s a photo of her.

Amy and Asha urge Summer to go to the police but Summer is too embarrassed.

Amy tears a strip off Max for looking at upskirting pictures and tells them she intends to find out who’s taking the photos and make sure they’re punished.

In the flat, Summer stuffs herself with chocolate and heads to the bathroom where she makes herself sick.

Tim confides in Peter

Tim confides in Peter (Credit: ITV)

As Sally looks at Maria’s election pamphlet, she’s furious to realise Tim must have let slip about County’s new training ground plans.

In the Rovers Tim confides in Peter that he’s awaiting a triple bypass operation but can’t bring himself to tell Sally.

Tim swears Peter to secrecy leaving him deeply concerned.

Tim returns home and as he takes off his coat, he knocks their wedding photo off the sideboard, smashing it.

Yasmeen gives away Hashim’s dirty cash?

Alya and Zeedan think Yasmeen got rid of the money (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Who is in the cast of Coronation Street 2022? Meet the full line-up

When Zeedan suggests they use Hashim’s dirty money to pay for somewhere else to live, Alya reckons it’s a terrible idea.

Bernie calls at Speed Daal with a collection box for Joseph’s appeal.

Yasmeen eyes the box and later Ryan reveals someone made an anonymous donation of £30k to Joseph’s reward fund.

Alya and Zeedan suspect Yasmeen gave away Hashim’s money.

Shona makes a huge mistake?

Shona starts work at the Kabin (Credit: ITV)

Meanwhile Shona starts work at the Kabin and takes delivery of new stock from Gordon.

Declaring she can’t take anymore listening to his boring stories, Shona shoos Gordon out of the shop.

Jenny warns her that Rita and Gordon are best of friends. Has Shona made a huge mistake?

Sally and Maria row

Sally and Maria row over County’s plans (Credit: ITV)

Read more: The 11 most complained about episodes of Coronation Street

In the pub, Sally and Maria row over County’s plans for the new training ground.

