Coronation Street spoilers tonight: Stu rushed to hospital

Coronation Street spoilers for tonight see Stu on a downward spiral following the shocking revelations from his ex wife, Lucy.

Stu was left shattered when his wife arrived unannounced at Speed Daal to tell him to keep away from their daughter, Bridget.

When Yasmeen jumped to Stu’s defence, Lucy was forced to silence him with a shocking bombshell – Stu spent time in jail for murdered a young woman he was having an affair with!

With everyone reeling for the news, tonight sees Stu drinking himself unconscious before being found by concerned Kelly and taken to hospital.

Will Stu pull through? All this and more in tonight episode of Coronation Street.

Kelly wants to help Stu (Credit: ITV)

Murder shock has the Street reeling

Tonight’s episode opens with word spreading about Stu’s history.

Kelly is shocked to read the news on social media. Meanwhile, Zeedan returns from his holiday and Alya fills him in and worries about the effect it is having on Yasmeen.

With Stu having left Yasmeen’s, nobody as seen him. Kelly is determined to get his side of the story, and sets out to find him.

She’s shocked to find him drunk and barely conscious, lying on the street. He’s rushed to hospital in an ambulance.

Yasmeen can’t bring herself to face Stu (Credit: ITV)

Who’ll believe Stu?

Later, Kelly is relieved to be told that Stu is awake and she can see him. She is ready to ask him some hard questions about his past.

What will she make of what Stu has to say when she tells him his side of the story?

Kelly lets Yasmeen know where Stu is and she arrives at the hospital.

But he’s clear she’s still torn between what she’s been told and her fondness for Stu.

Overcome to see him, she won’t hear Stu out when he tries to explain and rushes off.

Stu gives up hope

As Yasmeen departs, Stu is shattered.

Kelly tries to offer support, but Stu snaps. He barks at Kelly that she’s a nuisance and she should just leave him alone.

As Kelly leaves, upset by his words, has Stu just lost his last friend on the Street?

Ronnie tries to make Debbie see sense (Credit: ITV)

Debbie has a plan

Also tonight on Coronation Street, Jenny mulls over Leo’s offer to move to Canada. But when she laster hears Daisy excitingly telling her plans for running the Rovers once she has gone, Jenny feels that Daisy wants rid of her.

Meanwhile, Debbie suggests staging fake CCTV footage to try and put Ryan in the clear for the robbery and Glenda sets out to track down the dentist Sean met at the wake.

