Coronation Street spoilers tonight: Stu makes shocking decision as Alya’s suspicions grow

In Coronation Street spoilers for tonight (Monday October 03), Stu makes a shocking decision as Alya‘s suspicions grow.

Elsewhere on the street, James makes a shock exit from the cobbles.

And, when Jenny has an accident in the Rovers, she begins to fear that Glenda is out to replace her.

Meanwhile, Bernie and Dev reunite, and Ken‘s feelings for Wendy cause problems.

A nervous Stu meets his granddaughter, Eliza (Credit: ITV)

Stu reconnects with his past

Stu is nervous to meet his estranged granddaughter, Eliza at Speed Daal.

He is delighted when the meeting goes well.

But the mood is soured when Lucy arrives and demands that Bridget and Eliza leave.

Stu is devastated as they leave.

Elsewhere, Dee-Dee tells Alya that none of Stu’s DNA was found on Charlie’s bag. However, it can’t be re-tested because that would be too expensive.

Alya chases down Lucy and accuses her of hiding information that could help Stu’s case.

Believing that Lucy is hiding something, Alya is determined to raise the money to have the evidence re-tested.

But Stu tells Yasmeen and Alya that he no longer wants to pursue the case and would rather let the past stay in the past.

Will Alya clear his name?

As he leaves Weatherfield for London, James bids farewell to his family (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: James follows his dreams

Elsewhere, Ronnie tells James of a youth centre near London looking for a football coach.

As James has been looking for a new career, he promises to call them straight away.

Excited, James tells Ronnie that he got the job and is starting tomorrow.

In the Bistro, James tells his family that he got a new job.

He explains that it means relocating to London.

Ed, Aggie, Michael and Dee-Dee bid an emotional farewell to James as he leaves the street.

As Glenda hosts the pub quiz, Jenny fears Glenda is trying to push her out (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Jenny fears Glenda is trying to steal the Rovers

Meanwhile, Jenny fears that Glenda is trying to shut her out of the Rovers.

This begins as Glenda arrives at the Rovers dressed to the nines for the pub quiz night.

But she’s not happy when she learns that Jenny is planning to host the event herself.

Jenny soon slips and twists her ankle on a recently mopped floor.

As Daisy has to take Jenny to hospital, Jenny is no longer able to host the quiz – and Glenda gets her wish.

When Jenny hears how popular the quiz night was, she wonders whether Glenda planned the accident.

Bernie calls Fern (Credit: ITV)

Bernie and Dev get back together

Over at No.7, Aadi encourages Dev to give things a try with Bernie.

Dev decides to see Bernie.

He tells her they should give things another go.

But when Dev says he feels uncomfortable at having Bernie working as his cleaner, she calls Fern to if she has any more work for her.

Is Ken hiding his feelings from Wendy? (Credit: ITV)

Ken’s feelings for Wendy cause problems

In the café, Ken is looking over the script for their amateur dramatics production, Roxanna.

Brian accuses him of giving Wendy more lines because he has feelings for her.

While Ken denies the accusations, it’s clear that Brian has struck a nerve.

Will Ken’s feelings for Wendy get in the way of the play – and their friendship?

