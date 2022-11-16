Coronation Street spoilers tonight: Stu faces heartbreak as Eliza moves in

In Coronation Street, spoilers for tonight (Wednesday, November 16) reveal Eliza moves in with Stu, but he’s faced with more heartbreak.

Meanwhile, Roy, Brian, Gary and Maria take a stand against Griff.

And Gemma starts to grow suspicious about Howard.

All this and more in tonight’s Coronation Street.

Eliza makes a request (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: More heartbreak for Stu

Yasmeen helps a nervous Stu prepare No.6 for a visit from Eliza’s social worker.

The social worker arrives and approves No.6 as Eliza’s new home and confirms she can move in immediately, leaving Stu and Yasmeen thrilled.

Soon Eliza moves into No.6 and Stu is anxious to make a good impression.

However Eliza is still upset and asks after her mum.

Stu suggests they could go and visit her together. How will Stu cope seeing Bridget again?

Maria attends Griff’s speech (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: The residents make a stand against Griff

Elsewhere, expecting a meeting about the environment Brian, Roy, Gary and Maria join the audience in the community centre.

But as Griff begins his speech, his true agenda becomes clear.

Griff is gobsmacked when Roy picks apart his argument by pointing out numerous factual errors in his speech.

As the crowd begins to applaud Roy, Griff realises he’s lost their support.

Later in the cafe, Maria, Gary, Roy, Toyah and Brian decide the community centre would be a perfect place to offer help and advice to refugees.

Meanwhile David is furious with Max for skipping school to mix with Griff and demands he stop.

Max isn’t happy and storms out of the house.

At Griff’s flat, Max shows his film for the meeting.

Gemma spots something off about Howard (Credit: ITV)

Gemma grows suspicious of Howard

Howard visits Bernie at No.5, but when he states the value of the stolen jewellery, Gemma is suspicious.

She declares that only the thief would know the value. Is she onto something?

Nick and Leanne meet with Debbie (Credit: ITV)

Nick and Leanne make an offer to Debbie

Meanwhile Nick and Leanne examine their finances and realise they can only make Debbie a low offer for her half of the bistro.

While they doubt she’ll accept it, Debbie admits to Ronnie that their offer is all that stands between her and bankruptcy.

Debbie’s intrigued when Ronnie offers to make a call on her behalf.

