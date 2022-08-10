Coronation Street spoilers tonight: Stu arrested after terrified Yasmeen calls for back-up

In Coronation Street spoilers ahead of Wednesday evening’s episode, Stu desperately pleads his case with Yasmeen.

But he doesn’t make it easier on himself by letting himself into her house before imploring her to listen to his ‘truth’…

All this and more in tonight's Coronation Street spoilers.

Stu tries to make Yasmeen hear him out (Credit: ITV)

Yasmeen’s uninvited visitor

With Alya off on her holiday, Zeedan sticks around to keep an eye on Yasmeen.

It isn’t long before Zeedan sends Stu packing from Speed Daal after he turns up, having left hospital.

However, Stu doesn’t take the hint. Yasmeen later arrives home to find him retrieving his watch from his old room. And he won’t leave until Yasmeen listens to him.

Stu gets nicked for his trouble (Credit: ITV)

But Yasmeen surreptitiously alerts Zeedan via her phone – and he bursts into No.6 with Craig in tow.

Craig duly arrests Stu for breach of the peace.

Will Stu ever manage to convince Yasmeen he’s not the man she thinks?

Will Sean play it cool during his date? (Credit: ITV)

Sean’s cold feet

Thanks to George, Sean bags a date with Laurence, thrilling Glenda and Mary.

But as Laurence waits for Sean to arrive for their date at The Bistro, Sean declares he’s swearing off relationships and putting Dylan first.

Dylan, however, insists his dad go and meet Laurence…

Will Ryan go down? (Credit: ITV)

Ryan enters his plea

Ronnie supports Ryan at the magistrates’ court as he admits he is guilty to the bungled burglary of The Bistro…

But what sentence will he receive?

Ronnie keeps an eye on proceedings (Credit: ITV)

Spider removed

Spider helps Toyah to pack up her flat. But after Adam has a go at them in the street, Spider fires back.

Toyah later finds a savings account Imran opened for Alfie.

And as her feelings of grief rise up and leave her overwhelmed, she pulls away from Spider, ordering him to leave.

Audrey’s options

At a follow-up appointment with Dr Gaddas, Audrey insists she made a simple error with her sleeping pills the other week.

She is determined she doesn’t need therapy.

However, Dr Gaddas suggests another course of treatment instead. But will Audrey object and ‘slip up’ again?

