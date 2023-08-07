Coronation Street spoilers tonight: Stephen’s killer secret exposed to the press?

The Coronation Street spoilers for tonight reveal that killer Stephen Reid is thrown into panic when the wife of one of his victims reveals that she has contacted the press with new information about her husband’s death. But what has she told them?

Elsewhere, Jenny’s worries for The Rovers worsen when a sick Glenda throws their publicity-boosting event into disrepair.

Meanwhile, Stu is horrified to learn that Eliza has been lying to him. But what is she doing down at the precinct… and who is that mystery man?

Also, Dev is concerned by Bernie’s latest money-spinning scheme, and Adam attempts to forget about his worries.

Read our Coronation Street spoilers for tonight in full below.

Rufus’s wife has some worrying news for Stephen (Credit: ITV)

Stephen combs the headlines

Rufus’ wife Lou visits the factory to see Stephen and Michael. She tells them that she has cancelled their meeting, as the inquest report into Rufus’s death is due out tomorrow.

She reveals that she suspects foul play and has contacted the Gazette. Stephen appears calm, but is panicking inside.

Later, alone in the office, he scours the press for the report about Rufus’s death. Have his murderous antics made headlines?

Lou tells Stephen that she’s gone to the press about Rufus’s death (Credit: ITV)

Jenny struggles to save The Rovers

At the Rovers, Jenny and Daisy are preparing for a big event to impress the brewery. But they are disappointed when Glenda reveals that she’s lost her voice and won’t be able to perform.

Still, Philip Newton is impressed when he finds out Glenda had booked singer Glyn Young. When an elderly old man with a hearing aid arrives, Jenny, Glenda and Daisy panic.

Afterwards, Henry breaks the news to Jenny that, having looked at the accounts, the brewery isn’t prepared to buy the Rovers. He hands her the contact details of a developer.

Can the Rovers Return come back from this latest setback?

Stu is horrified to find Eliza sneaking about with a strange man at the Precinct (Credit: ITV)

Eliza sneaks about behind Stu’s back

Eliza tells Yasmeen and Stu that she is going to holiday club for the day. But later, Stu discovers that there is no holiday club.

He is shocked to find her out with a strange man at the precinct. What is Eliza up to – and who is her new, much older friend?

Bernie finds an opportunity to make some extra cash (Credit: ITV)

Bernie reveals her new business scheme

Dev returns home to find Bernie setting up a massage table. She tells him that she found it in a skip and plans to use it to earn a bit of cash.

But where will Bernie’s new venture lead?

Unhappy Adam wants to forget about his worries (Credit: ITV)

Adam drowns his sorrows

Dee-Dee finds Adam drinking alone in The Rovers yard. He tells her that he’s going into town to drink more and forget about the last few weeks. What will Dee-Dee say?

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

