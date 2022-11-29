Coronation Street spoilers tonight: Stephen takes drastic action to get rid of Audrey for good?

In Coronation Street spoilers for tonight (Tuesday, November 29) Stephen plans to stop Audrey going on her trip.

Meanwhile Eileen is suspicious when she notices Todd and Laurence together and Steve returns home from Spain with a bad injury.

All this and more in tonight’s episode of Coronation Street.

Will Stephen go through with his plan? (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Stephen takes drastic action to get rid of Audrey?

Stephen makes his first fast food delivery and it turns out the customer is Drake, the man he did an interview with the day before.

He takes the food to Drake’s trendy ad agency and Drake finds Stephen’s new job amusing.

Soon Stephen calls the fast food delivery company and tells them to shove their job.

Later Stephen tells Nick that he’s worried Audrey is drinking again and that sending her on a cruise with Sam may not be a good idea.

But as Nick insists the trip should go ahead, Stephen finds himself in a difficult position.

Stephen goes to the salon and takes Audrey’s antidepressants from her bag.

He crushes them into powder and when Audrey goes to the toilet he pulls out the crushed tablets intending to spike her drink.

But will he go through with it?

Meanwhile Stephen takes a call from Gabrielle revealing she has cancelled his car contract.

Sarah asks Stephen if he can give her a lift to her meeting.

As the walls are closing in on Stephen, will he put Audrey in danger?

Eileen spots Todd and Laurence together (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Eileen is suspicious of Todd

Todd tells Sean not to give up on Laurence.

Sean decides to leave a stinking message on Laurence’s phone.

Later a drunk Laurence stops in at the Rovers and tells Todd about the message Sean left him.

Laurence tells Todd how much he likes Sean, but Todd is determined to get him home.

As Todd helps Laurence into a cab, Eileen passes, but what does she see?

Summer has to leave work (Credit: ITV)

Aaron has news for Summer

In the factory Summer doubles over in pain.

Carla and Sarah see and decide to send her home.

Billy decides to call in at the flat to see Summer, is she okay?

Later Aaron tells Summer that his dad has agreed to go back to rehab.

Maria takes Griff’s posters down (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Max warns Maria

Max spots Maria taking down Griff’s flyers. He warns her that Griff won’t be happy to hear she’s restricting his right to free speech.

Back at Griff’s flat, he tells Max to set up an online petition to put a stop to the refugee centre.

Steve is back (Credit: ITV)

Steve in trouble with Tracy as he returns home?

Meanwhile Steve returns home from Spain in a wheelchair.

Steve confesses to Tim that he may not have told the whole truth about how he broke his ankle and Tracy mustn’t find out the truth.

Tim is furious that Sally has given away his favourite jacket to the clothes swap.

When Tim spots Steve wearing the jacket, he tells Tracy that Steve broke his foot at a foam party surrounded by gorgeous girls.

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

