Coronation Street spoilers tonight: Killer Stephen stoops to new low as he desperately covers his tracks

In Coronation Street spoilers for tonight (Monday, October 24) Stephen tries his best to cover up what really happened to Leo.

Meanwhile Summer makes a decision about her pregnancy, and Eileen has a life-changing accident.

Will she be okay?

All this and more in tonight’s episode of Coronation Street.

Gabrielle wants her money (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Stephen tries to cover his tracks

Jenny and Teddy arrange to meet up in the Bistro to discuss finding Leo, leaving Stephen worried.

To throw them off, Stephen takes a photo Jenny and Teddy together and sends them to Teddy from Leo’s phone.

When Teddy gets the photo from Leo’s mobile, it comes with a message saying that his friend saw him with Jenny and not to contact him ever again.

But it looks like Stephen’s plan hasn’t worked and he’s horrified when Teddy tells him he plans to go to Canada to speak to Leo face to face.

What will Stephen do next?

Later Gabrielle corners and demands he give her back the money he owes.

Stephen does his best to fob her off, but Gabrielle makes it clear she’s running out of patience.

Esther comes to speak to Summer (Credit: ITV)

Summer makes a decision about her pregnancy

Summer tells Aaron she’s made an appointment to see Dr Gaddas to book an abortion.

Having seen the doctor, Summer admits to Aaron that she can’t help feeling upset.

Summer tells Esther about her plans to have a termination and she’s gutted.

Esther offers her money in a bid to change her mind, but Billy soon arrives and overhears.

He’s horrified when he realises Esther was trying to buy Summer’s baby and orders her to leave.

When Billy infers he disapproves of abortion, Summer is upset and heads to her room.

Later Todd speaks to Billy about how Summer feels and tells him he must support her.

What will Billy do?

Eileen has an accident (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Eileen has a life-changing accident

When Glenda goes to No.11 with pumpkins to carve and display at the Rovers, Eileen is annoyed that she’s treating her house like a workshop.

Eileen picks up Glenda’s pumpkins and walks out of the door with them.

As she heads down the street she collides with Gail. She ends up slipping on the pumpkin and knocks herself out.

George and Sean rush to help Eileen. But as she comes around, she appears to be uncharacteristically chilled and pleasant, leaving them shocked.

Daisy makes a confession to Daniel (Credit: ITV)

Daisy makes confession to Daniel

When Daisy admits she’s uncomfortable at the idea of moving into the flat when it holds so many memories of Sinead, Daniel snaps at her.

Later Adam tells Daisy that tomorrow is the anniversary of Sinead’s death and she feels terrible.

Dev tries to help Bernie (Credit: ITV)

Bernie is determined to prove her innocence

With Dev‘s help, Bernie looks through the recycling until she finds the label from the clothes packaging with Fern‘s address on it.

All that remains is 493C Church Lane.

Later Dev and Bernie return having failed to locate the address.

Dev tells Bernie she can move into No.5 as her family are not making her welcome.

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

