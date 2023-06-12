Coronation Street spoilers tonight: Stephen’s lies rumbled by Owen and Jenny

In tonight’s Coronation Street spoilers (Monday June 12), Owen and Jenny finally rumble Stephen’s lies.

Working out the truth, Owen confronts Stephen about the lies he told Jenny about him.

But, will Stephen be able to justify his actions and prevent himself from landing himself in it in Coronation Street spoilers?

Owen confronts Stephen (Credit: ITV)

Owen and Jenny rumble Stephen’s lies

A little while ago viewers might remember that Stephen lied to Jenny, telling her that Owen was a player so that she’d end things with him.

Tonight, after speaking to Jenny, Owen confronts Stephen, explaining that they’ve both realised he lied.

Stephen panics as he’s put on the spot making Owen threaten to fire him once he takes over the factory.

Fearing losing his job, Stephen begs Carla to reconsider selling up but she’s adamant that she’s going ahead with it for the sake of her mental health.

Furious, Stephen trashes the factory floor just as Michael enters and watches on in shock.

Later on, Stephen asks Elaine whether she would consider buying Carla’s share of Underworld but Elaine makes it clear that she won’t be doing that and wants to enjoy her retirement.

But, will she regret not giving Stephen what he wants? Will Stephen get his revenge?

Will Adam give Sarah another chance? (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Ken gives Adam some advice

Tonight, Sarah tells Audrey that she really loves Adam and can’t believe she’s been so stupid ruining everything for Damon.

Audrey responds by telling Sarah to confess her love to Adam and explain herself.

Sarah takes Audrey’s advice and speaks to Adam but he fails to give her another chance. Furious, Sarah then blames Adam’s long hours at work for driving her to an affair.

Speaking to Ken, Adam listens as he reveals that Adam and Sarah’s relationship resembles that of his and Deirdre’s. He then tells Adam to not give up on Sarah. But, will Adam take Ken’s advice?

How awkward! (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Aggie’s plan backfires

Aggie, Sally and Dee-Dee attend a charity auction hosted by Yvette, with Aggie doing her best to impress her old neighbour.

Aggie bids on a summerhouse for £3,000 thinking that she’ll be outbid. However, she’s shocked when Yvette reveals that the summerhouse has been sold to her.

Amy suggests using her inheritance money (Credit: ITV)

Amy tries to help her family

Seeing the financial pressure that her family is under, Amy suggests that she could use her inheritance money from Deirdre to pay for the legal fees.

However, Steve refuses to touch a penny of Amy’s money and promises that he and Tracy will find the money somehow.

Max tracks down Bec (Credit: ITV)

Max finds Gav’s girlfriend

Max phones Gav and tells him that he’s managed to track down his girlfriend Bec.

Gav’s thrilled and tells Max to apologise for him and ask her to answer his phone calls.

