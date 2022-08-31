Coronation Street spoilers tonight: Stephen in danger as Audrey makes announcement?

Tonight’s Coronation Street spoilers (Wednesday, August 31, 2022) reveal that Audrey makes an announcement at her salon reopening that leaves Stephen furious.

Also, Jenny tells Leo to go ahead with his move.

All this and more in tonight’s episode of Coronation Street.

Audrey opens up more than once (Credit: ITV)

Audrey makes an announcement

Audrey’s finally ready to reopen her salon, gathering her family and friends outside to watch her open the doors once again.

Dampening her spirits, Stephen begs her to sign the trust fund and get it over and done with.

However, he is left stunned.

Audrey’s backtracked and no longer wants to sign the trust fund.

His pain’s worsened as his mum makes a further announcement.

She opens up to everyone about her recent overdose and explains how she tried to take her own life, leaving them upset.

Instead of a trust fund, she’s decided to give all of her family equal shares in her will.

Well… everyone expect Stephen who foolishly said that he didn’t need Audrey’s money.

His ‘kind-hearted’ comment led Audrey to miss him out of her will completely.

How will Stephen react?

Will his true intentions be uncovered?

Jenny wants Leo to follow his dreams (Credit: ITV)

Jenny puts Leo first

Meanwhile, Leo has given up his job in Canada and has taken up a labouring job with Ed Bailey, at the builders’ yard.

Being stuck in Weatherfield, he makes Jenny aware of how much he’s sacrificing to stay with her.

Jenny feels guilty and tells him to follow his dreams.

She doesn’t want their relationship to stop his career from progressing.

Will Leo take Jenny’s advice and move to Canada?

Can Dev and Aadi make amends (Credit: ITV)

Aadi gives Dev a second chance

Aadi has moved out of the Alahan family home to live with his new fiancé, Kelly, after his dad disagreed with his engagement.

However, tonight, Asha tells Aadi to reconsider things.

With this, Aadi heads to the corner shop and gives Dev the engagement ring.

Dev can breathe more easily now that he thinks the engagement is off.

Have Kelly and Aadi really ended their plans for marriage?

Griff’s cooking up a plan (Credit: ITV)

Griff creates a plan

Spider and Griff join in on Toyah and Peter’s conversation, with Peter giving them all the info about Nadeem Atallah.

Underworld is doing business with Nadeem, a man known for his unethical working practices.

Griff cooks up a plan to expose Nadeem’s dodgy ways.

Will the others agree to the plan?

