Coronation Street spoilers tonight: Stephen dead after his lies are exposed?

In Coronation Street spoilers for tonight (Wednesday, November 3o) Stephen gets into an accident after begging for his job back.

Meanwhile Sean is furious thinking Todd slept with Laurence, and Summer panics when she sees Mike and Esther.

All this and more in tonight’s episode of Coronation Street.

Coronation Street spoilers: Stephen dead after his lies are exposed?

Stephen gets into an accident (Credit: ITV)

A desperate Stephen calls up Six Fellas, the fast food company, and begs for his job back.

When Gail overhears, Stephen tells him it’s about a business meeting and hurries off.

But what he doesn’t realise is he’s dropped his phone. Will Gail find out the truth?

In Bolton, the boss gives Stephen his job back but on a delivery he’s approached by teenagers who demand money and steal his delivery box and work phone.

Stephen sees Elaine approaching and attempts to race away on his moped, but he ends up losing control and goes sprawling across the road.

Will he be okay?

Sean is furious with Todd and Laurence (Credit: ITV)

Sean makes a mistake?

Todd tries again to explain how he was just making sure that Laurence got home safe, but Sean doesn’t believe him.

Laurence approaches Sean in the hope they can talk, but when Sean accuses him of sleeping with Todd, Laurence is shocked.

Later he finds out from Daisy that Todd was telling the truth and he’s gutted to think he’s blown it with Laurence.

Can they fix things?

Griff and his friends approach Maria, Daryan and Munir (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Maria gets a horrifying shock

Maria meets with Munir and Daryan to discuss the refugee centre but they’re horrified when Griff and his friends approach them.

As Griff confronts Maria, they show her the online petition that Max has set up. Maria is horrified to see so many signatures.

Summer struggles as she talks to Mike and Esther (Credit: ITV)

Summer tells Mike and Esther the truth?

Meanwhile Esther and Mike visit Summer and Aaron.

When she tells Summer that Mike has redecorated the spare room for her, Summer and Aaron both feel guilty for hiding the truth.

As Esther places her hand on Summer’s tummy, it becomes too much for Summer and she rushes out.

Will she tell Mike and Esther that she had a miscarriage?

Tim and Steve have another argument (Credit: ITV)

Steve and Tim clash again

Steve finds a scratch card in the pocket of Tim’s old jacket.

He discovers he’s won £250 and Tim is furious, pointing out that jacket and scratch card belong to him.

