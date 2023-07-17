Coronation Street spoilers tonight: Spider shot as he confronts Toyah’s kidnapper?

Coronation Street spoilers tonight can reveal that, as Spider races to rescue Toyah from her kidnapper, a gunshot rings out. Has Spider been shot trying to rescue Toyah?

Elsewhere, Stephen’s plans are scuppered by a shock revelation and an empowered Elaine. Thinking on his feet, an alternative plan presents itself. But will Elaine fall for it?

Meanwhile, Max sets Lauren an ultimatum, while Dev finds a business opportunity for Aadi, and Brian confides in Mary.

Read the Coronation Street spoilers tonight in full below.

Racing to Toyah’s side, Spider faces the business end of the kidnapper’s gun (Credit: ITV)

Spider races to save Toyah

As the week begins, Toyah is still missing. Spider gets a text telling him to follow a series of instructions, or Toyah will be killed.

Leanne tells Nick that Spider has banned her from involving the police, as it could put Toyah’s life at risk. But will they listen?

Arriving at a desolate waste ground, Spider confronts Toyah‘s kidnapper. He is stopped in his tracks when he sees that they have a gun. Suddenly, a shot rings out. But who is on the receiving end – and will they be killed?

A shot rings out – but who is on the receiving end? (Credit: ITV)

Elaine confides in Audrey as Stephen plots his next move

Elaine is mortified when Audrey tries to talk to her about her supposed depression. Instead, she tells Audrey that she’s having doubts about Stephen.

Audrey tries to reassure her, telling her that Stephen loves her very much. Meanwhile, Stephen hears that a potential buyer for the factory is having a terrible time with his wife’s life insurance.

He realises that his plan is flawed when he learns that the buyer’s insurance agency won’t pay up because this was a suicide attempt. He crumples up the fake suicide note and hides it.

Elaine tells Stephen that the wedding’s off… but can he talk her around? (Credit: ITV)

Back at home, Elaine tells Stephen that she knows he doesn’t love her. He is left reeling when she announces that they should cancel the wedding.

Later, he overhears Mary talking to Isabella about needing some hiking boots – so she doesn’t fall to her death in the Peak District. This gives Stephen an idea.

He begs Elaine to give him another chance, suggesting a romantic break in the Peak District. With Elaine off packing, Stephen checks over her life insurance.

Will Elaine’s trip with Stephen be her last?

Stephen sets his latest plan into action (Credit: ITV)

Max sets an ultimatum

Lauren tells Max that her dad has asked her to support him at his sentencing tomorrow. But Max makes it clear that if she does, she’ll be on her own.

What will Lauren do?

Dev’s business buddy has a proposition for Aadi (Credit: ITV)

Aadi and Amy flirt

Aadi flirts with Amy as she arrives for work. When Dev reveals that Asha is going to show Amy the ropes while they go for a round of golf with a local entrepreneur, Aadi’s disappointed to be leaving her.

Later, businessman Darren talks about his plans to Dev. He suggests that Aadi might like to be Darren’s right hand man. Aadi accepts the job.

Brian’s done with Isabella

Having returned from his trip with Isabella, Brian tells Mary that he’s had enough of his cousin. Mary urges him to be honest with her. Can Brian come clean?

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

