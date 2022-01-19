Coronation Street spoilers tonight: Shona drops Aggie and Tim in it?

Coronation Street spoilers for tonight reveal Dev humiliates Bernie.

Meanwhile Shona has something interesting to tell Abi about Tim and Zeedan steps in to help Speed Daal.

All this and more in tonight’s Coronation Street.

Coronation Street spoilers: Dev humiliates Bernie

Dev humiliates Bernie (Credit: ITV)

A reporter comes to do a story on Joseph’s disappearance but Bernie is humiliated when Dev quickly quotes the reporter straight when she refers to Dev as Bernie’s partner.

Coronation Street spoilers: Shona tells Abi that Tim and Aggie have been spending time together

Sally tracks Tim to a hotel (Credit: ITV)

Sally calls at No.13 and confides in Abi that she’s been tracking Tim.

She says he’s currently at a hotel bar and intends to confront him and his fancy piece.

Sally spots Tim with a bottle of fizz and two glasses and confronts him.

Later Shona confides in Abi how she’s noticed Tim and Aggie have been spending quite a bit of time together recently.

Abi’s taken aback. Will she tell Sally?

Zeedan angers Yasmeen further

Zeedan steps in to help at Speed Daal, but Yasmeen is furious (Credit: ITV)

A despondent Alya tells Zeedan that Yasmeen has given half her shifts to agency staff as she can’t bear to work alongside her.

Zeedan calls in Speed Daal to find Stu tearing his hair out.

When Stu reveals the agency staff never showed up, Zeedan grabs an apron and heads into the kitchen to help.

Despite Stu’s gratitude, Yasmeen is still furious with Zeedan and makes it clear she wants him nowhere near the restaurant.

Later Leanne offers Zeedan a job at the Bistro but he’s not sure if he can take it.

Summer and Amy meet with Mrs Crawshaw

Billy tells Summer she should check her phone as her open letter has gone viral (Credit: ITV)

Over breakfast, Billy tells Summer she should check her phone as her open letter has gone viral and he’s extremely proud of her.

Summer receives a message from Mrs Crawshaw asking her to come to a meeting.

Amy insists she’ll go too.

At the meeting, Mrs Crawshaw thanks Summer for bringing the upskirting to her attention and assures the girls she’ll be talking to the governors about a policy change.

However the girls are less than impressed when they realise the school expects the girls to wear shorts under their skirts.

Craig is determined to find the crutch’s owner

Craig wants to find the crutch’s owner (Credit: ITV)

When Craig strikes a £20 wager with Tyrone that he’s going to find the original owner of the wooden crutch, Faye’s heart sinks.

Later Craig reveals he’s had the crutch sent to the lab to have it tested for fingerprints, Faye and Emma despair.

Want more spoilers from Coronation Street? Entertainment Daily has a dedicated Coronation Street spoilers section for you to get your fix before the latest episodes air.

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 7.30pm and 8.30pm on ITV.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.