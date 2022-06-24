Coronation Street spoilers tonight: A familiar face returns to save Audrey’s life

Coronation Street spoilers for tonight reveal Audrey’s life is saved by a familiar face – but will everyone be pleased to see him?

Meanwhile, Peter and Thorne are locking horns again, but will Peter get the confession he needs?

Also on the ITV soap, Maria tries to defuse the difficult situation she has created.

All this and more in Coronation Street spoilers for tonight.

Read more: Coronation Street fans all saying the same thing about drunk Audrey and Rita scenes

Has Stephen returned just in time? (Credit: ITV)

Stephen returns to save Audrey

After being trapped under the motorbike all night Audrey is barely conscious in the barbers. She manages to weakly call for help and Brian and Elaine hear her.

Just as Brian goes to alert someone, Stephen Reid, Audrey’s son, steps out of a taxi.

He breaks down the door and is stunned to find Audrey in a bad way.

As an ambulance is called, Brian heads to tell the Platts what’s happened.

They’ve been having a meeting with Peter to get some help for Audrey’s alcohol problem, but are left stunned by Brian’s revelation.

It’s not a happy family reunion, however, as Stephen hits out at the family for not noticing Audrey was gone all night.

As he goes to the hospital in the ambulance with his mum, Gail is sick with worry.

Will Audrey be okay?

Can Maria correct her mistake? (Credit: ITV)

Maria tries to put things right

With the refuse team on strike, Maria meets with them to sort it out.

She proposes a pay rise to cover the extra work load of the new recycling bins.

Maria hopes it’s enough to get the men working again, but is it?

Sally and Tim are on the rocks (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers tonight: Tim and Sally’s date is a disaster

Still trying to put the spark back into their sex life, Sally and Tim plan a lunch date.

Tim bumps into Aggie on his way, but doesn’t have time to listen when she tells him she and Ed have had a row.

However, during the date, he can hear Ed talking to Ronnie and Debbie about the row too and gets distracted.

Sally is sick of being ignored and consequently storms off.

Can these two work it out?

Read more: Complete Coronation Street cast list 2022 – meet them all here!

Will Peter ever get justice? (Credit: ITV)

Peter sets up Thorne

Fearing he’s lost the case against Thorne, Peter decides to set the surgeon up.

He therefore plans to record him confessing to malpractice.

Peter meets Thorne and demands a full confession and apology, but Thorne can see exactly what he’s up to and forces Peter to show him the phone.

Will Peter ever get justice?

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.