Coronation Street spoilers tonight: Shock burglary on the cobbles

In Coronation Street spoilers tonight (Friday December 23, 2022), there’s a shock burglary on the cobbles as the Barlow family find a lot of their belongings stolen.

As Daniel prepares to propose to Daisy, he’s devastated when he finds that the engagement ring has been taken.

Who burgles The Barlows in Coronation Street spoilers?

Daniel gets a shock (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: The Barlows get burgled

Tonight, Daniel prepares to propose to Daisy and shows Jenny the engagement ring he’s chosen.

However, his plans are put on hold when he arrives back home to find that The Barlows have been broken into.

He tells Jenny that the engagement ring has gone.

Will Daniel end his plans to propose to Daisy?

Or, will he turn to Plan B?

Griff wants Max to lie for him (Credit: ITV)

Griff puts pressure on Max

Whilst Spider tries to get Toyah to keep his secret about him being an undercover cop, Griff is also putting pressure on Max to keep a secret of his own.

Griff tries to make Max lie for him about the bomb exploding on the camping trip.

He wants Max to stick to his story about the gas canister exploding.

But, will Max lie for him?

Fiz has no idea that she’s about to be a bride (Credit: ITV)

Fiz is clueless to Tyrone’s wedding plans

Bride to be Fiz still has no idea about her Christmas day wedding.

As Tyrone finalises the wedding plans with Maria and Beth, Fiz believes that she’ll have the worst Christmas ever this year.

Tyrone cancels the family cinema trip plans which leaves Fiz deflated.

However, Tyrone had no choice as the cinema trip clashed with Hope and Ruby’s dress fitting for the wedding.

Will everything go smoothly for Tyrone?

Will Fiz suspect anything?

George tries to keep Eileen away from the new sofa (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: George sets out to impress Eileen

George is desperate to keep Eileen away from the house.

Eileen starts becoming suspicious so George tells her that he promises that she’ll have a lovely Christmas surprise from him.

She’s left anticipating what George could have bought her.

Will everything work out as planned?

