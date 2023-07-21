Coronation Street spoilers tonight: Shock affair begins on the cobbles

As Coronation Street spoilers for tonight (Friday, July 21) reveal, a shock affair begins on the cobbles as someone plays away from home.

As Aadi continues spending time with Courtney, she soon seduces him.

But will Courtney’s husband, Darren, rumble this new affair?

Courtney sets her sight on Aadi (Credit: ITV)

Courtney and Aadi embark on affair

Tonight, Aadi hopes to sit in with Darren on a meeting. However, he soon finds out that he wants him to take his wife, Courtney, shopping instead.

While with Courtney, Aadi confesses that he had hoped to gain some business advice and learn from Darren instead of being sent out.

Trying to support Aadi, Courtney reveals that she has an MBA. Aadi’s appreciative as she offers to listen to his business ideas.

It turns out that Aadi and Courtney make quite the team as they manage to convince Darren to have a meeting with Dev.

Later on, Courtney messages Aadi and asks him to meet her in Darren’s office.

At the office, Courtney seduces Aadi and leans in to kiss him. But, will he kiss her back?

Audrey blames Elaine (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Audrey accuses Elaine

After Stephen’s head injury, Audrey starts to accuse Elaine of wanting to harm Stephen.

She suggests that Elaine wanted to kill Stephen so that she could claim the life insurance for herself.

Soon after, Craig comes round with some news from the hospital about Stephen. Will he make a full recovery?

Paul meets Shelly (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Paul takes a big step

Paul attends an MND support meeting and meets a woman called Shelly.

However, Paul sees that Shelly is in a wheelchair and rushes out of the meeting, concerned about what’s in store for him in the future. But will he be able to go back in and get some support?

Adam struggles (Credit: ITV)

Adam has another panic attack

Tonight, a fellow solicitor praises Adam on his recent baby news, congratulating him on becoming a father to be.

However, Adam struggles and has another panic attack. But, can he get any support for his anxiety?

Isabella finally goes (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Isabella leaves Weatherfield

Isabella finally goes to the airport and prepares to leave Weatherfield for Italy.

As Brian and Mary wave her off, Brian hides his feelings for Mary. Will he be brave enough to confess how he feels about her?

