Coronation Street spoilers tonight: Sarah’s baby bombshell on Damon’s judgement day!

Coronation Street spoilers tonight have revealed that Sarah drops a baby bombshell when she learns that Damon is to be released by the police. But can she stay away from the bad boy?

In other Coronation Street plots, Michael grows increasingly frustrated with Stephen’s behaviour. As Stephen is interviewed by a journalist from the Gazette, Michael finally explodes. But what will he do next?

Elsewhere, George tries to lie about money to Eileen – but quickly drops himself in it. How will Eileen react to George’s deception?

And Roy struggles with dog Freddie. As the reality of life as a dog owner sinks in, he makes a drastic decision.

Read our Coronation Street spoilers tonight in full below.

Trying to put Damon behind her, Sarah tells Adam she’s ready for a baby (Credit: ITV)

Sarah panics as Damon is released

Sarah and Leanne are horrified when Adam and Dee-Dee present new evidence on Damon’s behalf. After this, he is released by the police.

But Damon reassures Sarah that he’s not out to cause trouble. He tells her that he won’t say anything about their liaison.

Later, Dee-Dee confronts Sarah. She demands to know what’s going on between her and Damon.

Desperately trying to forget about Damon, Sarah gives Adam a passionate kiss. She tells him that perhaps now might be the time to try for a baby. Is this enough to put thoughts of Damon behind her?

Michael has had enough of Stephen (Credit: ITV)

Michael tells Stephen where to stick his job

When Rufus demands 50% of their profits, a reluctant Stephen is forced to play ball. As Rufus leaves Underworld, Michael shows in a reporter from the Gazette.

While Stephen and Suki, the reporter, go about their interview, Stephen feels left out. Annoyed at being overlooked, he storms out.

Stephen orders Michael to go back to work – but Michael tells him that he can stick his job. He reveals that he’s meeting Rufus later, having been offered a better position in London.

Later, he arrives at Rufus’s house, hearing loud music playing inside. When he gets no answer at the door, he calls Rufus and leaves him a voicemail. Will Rufus come through for Michael?

Will Michael’s plans fall through? (Credit: ITV)

Eileen sees through Glenda and George’s lies

George is feeling guilty about secretly investing in Glenda’s business. His guilt worsens when Eileen tells him that she’s happy he decided not to give Glenda his cash.

But the truth is soon revealed. Eileen is horrified when she overhears Glenda and George discussing business matters.

He’s horrified to learn that only two kids have signed up. When George points out that he can’t afford to lose £5k, Eileen is furious at his deception. How will she react?

Evelyn is horrified when she learns what Roy has done (Credit: ITV)

Roy’s in the doghouse with Evelyn

Roy is exhausted by the pressures of dog ownership. He tells Rhona that Freddie’s barking kept him up all night.

Later, he tells Evelyn that Melvyn died. He reveals that he’s inherited Freddie on a permanent basis.

But he tells Shona that he’s going to leave Freddie at a dog shelter. He says that it’ll be the best for both him and the pooch.

But when Evelyn learns that Roy has given Freddie up, Evelyn is horrified. How will she react?

Read more: Complete Coronation Street cast list 2023 – meet them all here!

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!