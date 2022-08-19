Coronation Street spoilers tonight: Sarah makes dark discovery about Stephen

Coronation Street spoilers for tonight (Friday, August 19 2022) reveal Sarah makes a discovery about Stephen, leaving her with many questions.

Meanwhile Aaron finds something in Summer‘s bag and Zeedan is determined to help Stu.

All this and more in tonight’s Corrie.

Sarah confronts her uncle (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Sarah does some digging

In the factory Michael points out to Sarah and Carla that the factory website is in desperate need of an update.

Sarah says she’ll give Stephen’s web designer Lorenzo a call but Stephen offers to do the job with Max‘s help.

Later Sarah reveals to Stephen that she gave Lorenzo a call and found out that Stephen owes him six months’ wages.

Stephen lies to Sarah and makes out he only withheld Lorenzo’s wages as he caught him embezzling money from the company. But does Sarah believe him?

When they’re done Stephen and Max show Sarah the rough cut of their website work and Sarah is impressed.

Summer collapses (Credit: ITV)

Aaron makes a discovery

Summer gets A*s in French and Maths but is given an X in English after being disqualified.

Aaron goes to get Summer so they can set off on their holiday.

However she suddenly collapses leaving Aaron panicking.

She regains consciousness and explains to Aaron that she accidentally forgot to take her insulin.

Later Summer and Aaron return from the tram station and explain to Todd that they missed their flight.

As they return to Summer’s flat, Aaron rummages in Summer’s bag and is shocked by what he finds.

What has he found?

Zeedan and Alya go to see Adam (Credit: ITV)

Zeedan asks Alya and Adam for help

Adam and Zeedan meet up in Victoria Garden and reveals he can access Stu’s case files but will cost £2000.

Zeedan puts pressure on Alya to do right by Stu and pay half of his legal fees.

Later Zeedan and Alya call at Adam‘s office and hands him the money, confirming they’d like to have Stu’s case files.

Steve gets a surprise (Credit: ITV)

Steve gets a surprise

In the Rovers, Leo has a go at Steve about the scaffolding outside No.1, explaining he tripped and hurt his ankle.

Meanwhile Ed returns to work and offers Paul a pay rise to thank him for looking after the business.

Later Arnie calls at the cab office and reveals to Steve he disappeared as he had a mini stroke, but he’s now ready to carry on with the work on his roof.

Steve reluctantly agrees to cancel Ed.

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

