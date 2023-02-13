Coronation Street spoilers tonight: Sarah’s devastating baby news

In Coronation Street spoilers tonight, Sarah shares some devastating news about her baby future with Adam.

Sarah recently told Adam that she would be willing to try for a child together.

But when she confides in Michael, it appears she may be having second thoughts.

And, in other Coronation Street spoilers tonight, Stephen tries to make things right with Carla by making a deal with sleazy Rufus.

Meanwhile, Peter is scammed in his search for a new motorbike.

Elsewhere, Alya loses her temper at Zeedan and Yasmeen.

Mary is frustrated when she learns that Brian lied to her.

And Sean has a quiet night in with Todd.

Sarah tells Michael that she doesn’t want to have another baby (Credit: ITV)

Sarah confides in Michael

Adam suggests to Sarah that now might be a good time to start trying for a baby.

Later, Sarah confides in Michael.

She tells him that she doesn’t want another baby.

Can Sarah admit her true feelings to Adam?

How will Adam take the heartbreaking news?

Rufus suffers a heart attack while Stephen attempts to salvage a deal (Credit: ITV)

Stephen happens across his latest plan

Carla tells Sarah that she can finish working on her designs in return for an apology.

Then, she tells Stephen to salvage the deal with Rufus and in exchange for 15% commission and a permanent contract.

At Rufus’s hotel, Rufus makes it clear he’s not interested.

Stephen begs him to reconsider.

Rufus hands Stephen a vial of LSD and heads to the bathroom to snort a line of coke.

Suddenly, Rufus collapses clutching his chest.

As the paramedics attend to Rufus, Carla calls Stephen.

Stephen assures her it’s in the bag.

As the paramedics wheel Rufus out, Stephen practises Rufus’s signature on the unsigned contract.

Suddenly, he hears a knock at the door.

A sex worker called Candice barges her way in and demands her money.

Stephen conjures up an idea.

Peter’s victory is soured when he learns that his new motorbike was stolen (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers tonight: Dodgy Benn betrays Peter on a bike deal

Outside the garage, Peter tells Kevin and Abi how he bet Carla he could trade up from an onion bhaji to a motorbike.

He explains that the deadline is this evening.

Abi hands Peter the contact details of a guy with a motorbike for sale.

Benn calls at No.1 with the motorbike.

Peter can’t believe his luck when Benn agrees to give him the bike in return for his tablet.

Later, Jess, a police officer asks Peter why he’s in possession of a stolen bike.

How will Peter react when he learns that he’s been palmed off with stolen goods? (Credit: ITV)

Alya snaps at Zeedan and Yasmeen

Dee-Dee calls in at No.6 hoping to persuade Alya to return to work.

Yasmeen admits that trade has been very slow.

She tells her that she’s been forced to turn the heating down to save money.

Yasmeen and Zeedan suggest to Alya that she needs to tackle her victim statement.

She snaps at them both to leave her alone.

Coronation Street spoilers tonight: Sean pines for Laurence

Elsewhere, Sean pines for Laurence.

Trying to distract him, Todd tells Sean that they will spend the afternoon watching a movie.

Will this cheer Sean up?

Mary learns Brian’s secret

Ed confirms that Brian’s flat needs rewiring completely – and that he’ll have to move out.

Mary tells him he’s welcome to sleep on the sofa.

As Mary helps Brian pack his things, she comes across the Gazette review of Roxanna.

She realises that Brian wrote the review himself.

Feeling cheated, Mary whacks him round the head with the Gazette.

She tells him to find somewhere else to stay.

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

