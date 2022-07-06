Coronation Street spoilers tonight: Phill disowns his scheming mother as Camilla drops a devastating bombshell on Fiz?

Coronation Street spoilers for tonight (Wednesday, July 6 2022) reveal Camilla drops a bombshell on Fiz and Phill accuses Mimi of trying to ruin the wedding.

Meanwhile Audrey has some news for her family and Leanne is concerned about Toyah’s behaviour.

All this and more in tonight’s episode of Coronation Street.

Fiz is furious (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Phill disowns Mimi?

Evelyn is forced to apologise to Mimi.

Meanwhile Fiz feels obligated to invite Camilla to her hen party.

Across the street, Fiz goes into the garage to speak to Tyrone.

She tells him that although she does love him, she can no longer trust him after what happened with Alina.

Fiz also says that she will be marrying Phill.

As the hen do starts, Fiz plays a game of Mr and Mrs, but it becomes clear that Camilla knows Phill better than Fiz does.

Soon Camilla pulls Fiz aside for a chat.

Camilla insists that she and Phill are in love and he wants her back.

Fiz is furious and confronts Phill about the emails he’s been sending his ex-wife.

However Phill insists he hasn’t sent her anything and is confused about the situation.

Soon he starts to become suspicious of his mother Mimi and thinks she’s behind it.

Phill banishes his mother from the wedding and from the house.

Has he completely disowned her?

Audrey has news for her family (Credit: ITV)

Audrey has big news for her family

Meanwhile Audrey calls in at No.8 with Stephen.

She tells Gail and David that she’s updating her will and has called a family meeting.

David and Sarah fuss over Audrey, each hoping they will receive a part of her estate.

Audrey calls Gail, Stephen, Nick, Sarah and David and Sarah to the Bistro where she announces that she intends to leave her money to the Weatherfield Association of Retail Traders (WARTS) in memory of Alfie.

Leanne is worried (Credit: ITV)

Leanne worries about Toyah

In the Bistro, Debbie voices her suspicions about Toyah, wondering if she might have stolen the brewery key from the office.

Leanne is quick to leap to her sister’s defence, but Toyah soon reveals to Leanne that she did take they key and gave it to Spider.

Leanne is horrified and points out to Toyah that she could get herself in serious trouble.

Is Steve about to make a mistake? (Credit: ITV)

Steve falls for a scam?

Tracy urges Steve to hire a professional to fix the roof rather than do it himself.

Later Steve is dropping a passenger off called Viv and she reveals her husband is a roofer.

She offers to send him round to No.1 to price up the job.

Arnie arrives and surveys the roof and says he can starts straight away, but it will cost £3k.

He says he needs the money straight away.

Steve agrees but Tracy is concerned.

Stu gets a parcel (Credit: ITV)

Heartbreak for Stu

A downbeat Stu shows Yasmeen a parcel and explains it was returned from the new owners of his daughter’s house.

He’s upset that he has no way to contact her.

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

