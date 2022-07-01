Coronation Street spoilers tonight: Peter to cheat as old face returns?

Coronation Street spoilers for tonight (Friday, July 1 2022) reveal Peter runs into a familiar face, but it seems like they have a spark.

Meanwhile Toyah is shocked to see Spider back in Weatherfield and Mimi’s arrival causes problems for Evelyn.

All this and more in tonight’s Coronation Street episode.

Peter picks up Nicky (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Peter runs into Nicky

Peter is still refusing to forgive Simon for falling for Thorne’s trick.

But a frustrated Carla lectures her husband about being bitter.

Soon Peter goes to the police station to pick up a fair and is shocked to see he’s picking up Nicky, who was arrested for no reason.

The pair start to bond over their shared contempt for authority trampling over the little man.

Could there be a spark between the two?

Peter tells Daniel and Carla about his encounter with Nicky but he’s shocked by Daniel’s response.

Spider returns, but why is he back in Weatherfield? (Credit: ITV)

Spider is back

Toyah tries to distract herself from her troubles and Leanne’s lack of faith by getting involved in a protest against waste incineration.

Leanne refuses to back off and wants to help so Toyah invites her to the protest.

Leanne, Mary, Brian, Nina and Asha join Toyah and the group of protestors she’s gathered.

They successfully block in the council wagon on Victoria Street.

Toyah hops into the cab of the bin wagon, leaving Leanne frustrated.

A man makes his way through the protestors and gets into the cab with Toyah.

She’s shocked to realise it’s her ex-boyfriend, Spider.

Later the pair reminisce and catch up. Toyah breaks down as she tells him about Imran’s death.

She invites him to stay, but what brings him back to Weatherfield after all this time?

Mimi’s arrival causes trouble (Credit: ITV)

Mimi’s arrival causes chaos

When Mimi reveals no hotels will take her dog Coco, Fiz is forced to invite her to stay, much to Evelyn’s dismay.

But when Mimi is knocked over by Cerberus and sustains a sprained hip, it’s clear Evelyn and Mimi staying under the same roof will cause problems for everyone.

Summer is still struggling but is she putting herself in danger? (Credit: ITV)

Summer tips away her insulin again

Aaron and Summer plan their holiday in Spain, but Summer admits she’d rather focus on tourist attractions as she isn’t confident enough to sunbathe in a bikini.

Aaron is sympathetic, but when he reveals they’ve been given a free watersports session with their booking, he notices her unease.

Summer says that wearing a skin-tight wetsuit isn’t for her.

Feeling bad about the holiday, she tells Aaron that she’ll look at the watersports as a personal challenge for herself. He’s pleased with her positivity, but Summer is still struggling.

Later Summer runs her hands down her body and hates her shape. She decides to tip away her insulin, but will she make herself ill?

Maria is worried about receiving more backlash (Credit: ITV)

Maria feels defeated

In the Bistro, Liam has a Star Trek themed birthday party.

Gary pulls him, Maria, Kelly and Jake in for a family selfie.

However Maria warns him not to post it online, fearing she will receive more backlash.

Maria is upset she chose to sensor herself by not sharing the selfie, and tells Gary that the trolls are winning by making her scared.

Gary comforts her, but can he help?

