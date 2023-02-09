Coronation Street spoilers tonight: Peter puts Carla at risk from killer Stephen?

In Coronation Street spoilers tonight, Carla could stumble upon Stephen’s secret factory plans.

Recent episodes have seen Stephen team up with Sarah and Michael and secretly use the Underworld factory’s facilities to help them launch a rival fashion business.

But when Peter learns about Stephen’s deal with the factory, will Carla catch him out on his betrayal?

Carla is close to catching Stephen out on his plan (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Carla catches Stephen out

In Coronation Street tonight, Beth tells Michael that her machine has jammed and if Carla sees it, she’ll realise she’s been moonlighting.

Meanwhile, Sarah promises Adam that she’s willing to think about having a baby when the time is right.

Sarah and Michael then decide to meet up with Rufus from Donahues and show him their samples.

Stephen shows Rufus around the factory, but when he quizzes Stephen about Carla, he lies and tells him that Carla is his PA.

Rufus falls for his lie and announces that he’d like the exclusive rights to their products.

However, when Peter gives Rufus a lift in his taxi, he is surprised to learn that Rufus is here to do a deal with the factory.

Will Carla finally realise what Stephen was up to?

Coronation Street spoilers: Sean doesn’t want to fall for Laurence

After a string of failed relationships, Sean thinks that he’s finally found a long-term partner in Laurence Reeves.

However, in recent episodes Todd has been suspicious after he discovered that Laurence had hidden the fact that he used to be married from Sean.

As Todd continued to dig, he then discovered that Laurence’s wife died after a tragic accident on a mountain.

But despite being warned by his friends, Sean booked a mini getaway with Laurence.

In tonight’s episode, Laurence reveals how there will be no phone signal, as the village is in the middle of nowhere.

How much danger is Sean in?

Nina challenges Roy to put his phone away (Credit: ITV)

Corrie spoilers: Peter tries to crack on with his trading up bet

Peter calls at the factory and tells Carla how he intends to trade up his tablet for a motorbike.

Peter arrives at No.9 with the tablet for Ruby in exchange for some tools.

But when Ruby discovers the screen cracked, Tyrone tells him the deal is off.

Elsewhere, Nina challenges Roy to put his phone away and work the rest of his shift without looking at it.

But will he be up for the task?

Dee-Dee also calls at the bistro looking for Damon.

But she’s left shocked when Leanne reveals that he’s banged up in Weatherfield Police Station for drug-dealing.

