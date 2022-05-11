Coronation Street spoilers tonight: Peter horrified as Mr Thorne targets Carla

Coronation Street spoilers for tonight (Wednesday, May 11 2022) reveal Peter makes a shocking discovery on Carla‘s phone.

Meanwhile Aaron breaks things off with Summer, and Leanne makes a suggestion to Imran and Toyah.

All this and more in tonight’s episode of Coronation Street.

Coronation Street spoilers: Peter horrified as Mr Thorne targets Carla

Carla tries to make amends with Mr Thorne on Peter’s behalf. But she gets a shock when Mr Thorne asks her to go to dinner.

She reluctantly gives him her number on the basis he will call her about dropping the charges against Peter.

Later Mr Thorne offers to drop the charges against Peter and retire with immediate effect if, in return, he withdraws his complaint with the hospital.

Peter returns home and Carla accidentally leaves her phone behind.

When Carla’s phone goes off. Peter is horrified to read a message from Mr Thorne telling them he looks forward to their dinner. What will Peter do?

Later Peter tells Carla he intends to make Mr Thorne pay for what he’s done.

Coronation Street spoilers: Summer left heartbroken

Aaron assures Summer that he’s not judging her, but reckons it’s best if they don’t see each other anymore outside of the support group.

In her bedroom, Summer looks at her reflection in the mirror hating what she sees.

Leanne has a suggestion

Elsewhere Leanne visits Imran and Toyah and suggests they have a naming day for Alfie.

Imran tells Toyah that Abi won’t be going to the naming party.

Will Kirk come clean?

Sarah suggests to Kirk he should work his sales magic on Mr Needham. Is the game up for Kirk?

Tyrone invites Fiz over

Meanwhile Tyrone suggests that Fiz should stay and watch their favourite TV programme together for old time’s sake.

But what will Fiz say?

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

