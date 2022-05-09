Coronation Street spoilers tonight: Peter arrested for assault

Coronation Street spoilers for tonight (Monday, May 9 2022) reveal Peter is arrested for assault.

Meanwhile Summer is left heartbroken after opening up to Aaron, and Jacob impersonates Kirk at work.

All this and more in tonight’s episode of Coronation Street.

Peter punches Mr Thorne (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Peter arrested for assault

When Peter and Carla find out what Mr Thorne did during his surgery, Peter angrily demands an apology.

Peter declares that he’s going to put a stop to his abuse of power.

Later Peter finds Mr Thorne in a restaurant.

Mr Thorne decides to wind Peter up and he soon loses his temper.

Peter punches Mr Thorne in a fit of rage.

It’s not long bef0re the police turn up and arrest Peter on suspicion of assault.

Later Peter is charged with assault.

Summer tells Aaron about her eating disorder (Credit: ITV)

Summer left heartbroken?

Meanwhile Summer tells Aadi that she’s joined a diabetic support group.

Later when he suggests to Summer that they could give their relationship another go, Summer admits she’s met someone else.

Summer meets up with Aaron from the diabetic support group.

She begins to tell him about her bulimia.

Aaron is taken aback and Summer worries that she’s scared him off.

Abi talks to Kelly (Credit: ITV)

Kelly helps Abi?

Kelly finds Seb in the memorial garden. Is Abi okay?

Later Kelly implores Imran to check with Ben about exactly what he saw as Abi is adamant that no drugs changed hands.

Imran promises to look into it.

George reveals he has sleep apnea (Credit: ITV)

George has a confession

George reveals that he’s suffering from sleep apnea and shows Eileen the mask the doctor has given him.

Will it help with his snoring?

Jacob impersonates Kirk on the phone (Credit: ITV)

Jacob impersonates Kirk

Meanwhile Sarah tells Kirk that form now on all he has to do is answer the phone.

Jacob ends up answering a call pretending he’s Kirk.

He efficiently takes a client’s order and it seems to be a success.

Later Sarah tells Carla that Kirk secured a huge order with Danny Mintoff, who’s been giving them the run-around for years.

What does this mean for Kirk and Jacob?

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

