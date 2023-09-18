Coronation Street spoilers tonight: Paul’s stag do tainted by heartbreaking death news

In Coronation Street spoilers tonight (Monday, September 18), Paul and Billy’s stag do is tainted by some heartbreaking death news.

As Paul and Billy celebrate their stag do, Paul soon gets the news of Shelly’s death.

But, how will Paul cope with the tragic death of his friend in Coronation Street spoilers?

Paul learns of his friend’s passing (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Paul learns of Shelly’s death

The excitement for Paul and Billy’s wedding starts tonight as Summer hands them a Polaroid camera and explains that no phones are allowed on the stag do.

Heading to the Bistro, Paul’s delighted when he finds the place all done up with glitter and rainbows.

Billy’s rather apprehensive but starts to ease into things once Gemma starts the drinking games.

Whilst the stag do is underway, the police turn up at No.7 and speak to Bernie about a potential fraud investigation involving Shelly.

At the police station, Bernie makes out that she was just collecting some parcels for Shelly to help her.

However, the police soon reveal that Shelly has passed away. Paul’s heartbroken by the news. But, how will he cope with the passing of his friend?

Ed’s tempted (Credit: ITV)

Ed’s tempted to place a bet

Ed feels uncomfortable when the building site manager suggests that they bet on when the digger will arrive.

At the Rovers, Neil watches the match with Ed and wants to place a bet with him. Ed’s tempted but will he give in?

Courtney’s not impressed (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Aadi wants Courtney to pay up

Aadi listens to Dev and asks Courtney whether she could contribute to the household bills.

Courtney’s not impressed by Aadi’s suggestion, but will she pay her way?

Todd is put in a tough position (Credit: ITV)

Todd has a tough time at work

Whilst Todd is getting ready for work, George makes some mean remarks about RestEasy.

However, Todd soon has a tough time at work when Troy tells him that he’s promised a client a service that they can’t deliver.

As Todd is tasked with breaking the news to the client, he’s left feeling uncomfortable. But, will this make Todd reconsider working for RestEasy?

Ryan is offered more money (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Ryan gets a request

Ryan gets a request from an O-Vidz subscriber who offers to pay him more money for a live video. But, will he do it?

Read more: Complete Coronation Street cast list 2023 – meet them all here!

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

Are you looking forward to Coronation Street tonight? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!