Tonight’s Coronation Street spoilers (July 3) reveal that, as Paul Foreman grows frustrated with Billy and Bernie’s interference over his condition, he storms out. Drinking in a hotel bar, he encounters a face from the past. But will Paul do something he will later regret?

Elsewhere, Stephen sets up a meeting between Carla and his fake company, Seagull Ltd. Will Carla be taken in?

And, as he comes into conflict with Daisy again, Ryan makes a big leap into reclaiming his old life. Can he return to work and get himself back on track?

Meanwhile, Joseph is left feeling let down by Chesney and Gemma, and Stu feels left out.

Read our Coronation Street spoilers for tonight in full below.

The crowd roar as the chilli eating competition gets underway (Credit: ITV)

Paul cheats on Billy?

It’s the day of the chilli eating competition and, as the crowd cheer Dev, Chesney and Shona on, Gemma reminds everyone to give generously. The event is a roaring success and, after counting the money, Bernie hands a touched Paul £800.

Back at the flat, Bernie and Billy argue over the power of religion over healing crystals. Growing annoyed, Paul tells them both that their constant interference isn’t helpful, and storms out.

Hiding from Billy and Bernie, Paul bumps into a face from the past (Credit: ITV)

Taking refuge in a nearby hotel bar, Paul spots Zac, a blast from his past. He offers to buy him a drink.

Will Paul do something that he might regret?

Carla meets with the mysterious Seagull Ltd. (Credit: ITV)

Stephen sets up a meet

As Carla continues to demand a meeting with Seagull Ltd, Stephen begs ex Gabrielle to pretend to be a consultant from the fake company. He promises that he will make it worth her while.

Later, Stephen watches as Carla makes a Zoom call to Seagull. With Gabrielle giving a great performance, Carla is taken in.

But when Sarah walks in to get her laptop, Stephen panics. Will she recognise Gabrielle and give the game away?

Stephen’s plan risks failure when Sarah gets involved (Credit: ITV)

Ryan makes a big jump

Elsewhere, Ryan tells Carla that he knows he should be returning to work. He confides in her, telling her that he dreads being seen in public.

But when Daisy later tries to make conversation, Ryan shrugs it off, saying that he’s already back at the Bistro. He tells her that she can forget about him.

Later, he calls into the Bistro and tells Leanne that he’d like to return to work. Will Leanne give him his job back?

Ryan confides in Carla (Credit: ITV)

Gemma and Chesney try to make ends meet

Joseph is let down when Chesney tells him that they can’t afford for him to go to summer club with his friends. Gemma tells them that she’ll ask Jenny for more shifts. Will Jenny agree?

Stu feels left out and storms off (Credit: ITV)

Stu gets the hump

It’s quiz night at the Rovers, and Yasmeen, Tyrone and Roy are fully immersed in the game. However, Stu feels left out, and walks off in a huff.

Read more: Complete Coronation Street cast list 2023 – meet them all here!

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!